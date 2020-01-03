HOUSTON — Rice raced to a 37-14 halftime lead and rolled to an 81-43 victory over Marshall on Thursday in women’s college basketball at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Eric Ogwumike led the Owls (6-6 ovral, 1-0 Conference USA) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sydne Wiggins scored 11 points. Nancy Mulkey and Katelyn Crosthwait scored 10 each.
Former Huntington High School star Dazha Congleton led the Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1) with 13 points. Ashley Saintigene scored 10.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at North Texas.
MARSHALL 11 3 14 15 — 43: Congleton 13, Saintigene 10, Mayo 5, Pearson 5, Brooks 3, Clemons 3, Wheeler 2, Toney 2.
RICE 20 17 26 18 — 81: Ogwumike 14, Wiggins 11, Mulkey 10, Schwartz 6, Smith 4, Crosthwait 10, Austin 8, Jackson 7, Alao 4, Swauze 3, Bellamy 2, Ellig 2.