HUNTINGTON — Huntington Middle School boys and girls won Cabell County track and field championships Tuesday and a legendary coach hung up his whistle.
“I’ve retired from track,” Huntington East coach Don Pace said. “I’m still coaching cross country.”
Pace coached track for 37 years.
“He’s one of the best people ever,” said Nina Rottgen, a teacher’s aid at Huntington East and parent of county discus champion Ashley Prentice of Barboursville Middle, of Pace. “Everyone loves him.”
Pace credited his athletes for his success. He pointed out R.J. Adkins, Brock Brown, Aiden Scheidler, Peyton Scheidler and Rowan Dunham, who broke school records this season, among others.
The county championship, though, belonged to Huntington Middle. The girls accumulated 211.5 points. Milton was second with 149, followed by Barboursville with 131 and Huntington East with 51.5. The Eagles boys won with 255 points. Milton was second with 168.5, ahead of Huntington East with 68 and Barboursville with 51.5.
Huntington girls who won included, Milleah Johnson in the 100-meter dash in 12.93, 200 in 27.5, 100 hurdles in 16.94 and high jump with a leap of 4-8; Elizabeth Bohren the 200 hurdles in 34.13; the 4x100 relay in 57.89; the 4x200 relay in 1:59.37; the 4x400 relay in 4:37.81; Laurel Johnson the pole vault at 7 feet; and Chloe Coles the shot put with a toss of 31-6.5.
Other girl winners were:
From Barboursville: Charley Adkins in the 400 in 1:05.23, Eden Bond the 1,600 in 5:43.68; Savannah Pritt in the 3,200 in 12:27.37; and Prentice in the discus with a heave of 69-6;
From Milton, Delainey Burger the 800 in 2:38.4; the shuttle hurdle relay in 44.59; the 4x800 relay in 11:14.47; Jasmine Moore the long jump at 14-8;
Boys winners from Huntington were: Tayveon Johnson the 100 in 11.65, 100 hurdles in 15.7 and 200 hurdles in 27.44; Bennett Weimer the 400 in 55.33 and 800 in 2:04.29; the 4x400 in 3:51.46; Max Bohren the discus with a heave of 108-6; Isaiah Lapsley the high jump at 5-4; Colin Marsteller the pole vault at 10-6; and Tayveon Johnson the shot put at 48-5.
From Milton, Dylan Dial the 1,600 in 4:58.75 and 3,200 in 11:35.3; the shuttle hurdle relay in 40.54; the 4x200 in 1:52.67; the 4x800 in 9:59.86; Aiden Ray the long jump at 18-2;
From Huntington East, Randy Adkins the 200 in 24.69; the 4x100 relay in 51.2.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
