BELLE, W.Va. -- Corbin Page scored 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, made four steals and issued three assists to lead Spring Valley to an 81-59 victory over Riverside in boys high school basketball.
Dalton Fouch scored a career-high 18 points and Ty Smith scored 13 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves (2-4).
Peyton Foreman paced the Warriors (0-5) with 23 points. Josh Arthur scored 21 and Spencer Harvey 13.
SPRING VALLEY 25 16 23 17 -- 81: Maynard 4, Turner 9, Fouch 18, Hazlett 4, Caldwell 4, Fortner 3, Brumfield 0, Page 26, Smith 13.
RIVERSIDE 8 15 19 27 -- 59: Harvey 13, Perdue 2, Arthur 21, Foreman 23.
POINT PLEASANT 64, BUFFALO 59: Hunter Bush scored 25 points to become the Big Blacks' all-time leading scorer.
Bush needed 21 points to catch Wade Martin, who in 2014 set the mark of 1,264 points.
Eric Chapman scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Point Pleasant (3-5). Luke Derenberger scored 10 points. Alec Hanshaw led host Buffalo with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Thompson scored 12 points.
POINT PLEASANT 20 8 22 14 -- 64: Bush 25, Chapman 13, Derenberger 10, McDaniel 6, Beckett 3, Peck 3, Butler 2, Towe 2.
BUFFALO 8 10 13 28 -- 59: Hanshaw 23, Thompson 12, England 7, Thompson 7, Roy 4, Whittington 4, Harris 2.
Girls
SPRING VALLEY 77, RIVERSIDE 29: Bailey Hallie scored 18 points, made six steals and handed out six assists, and Sidney Meredith scored 16 points as the Timberwolves (3-2) clobbered the Warriors (3-5).
Caroline Asbury scored 10 points and Victoria Asbury grabbed 12 rebounds for Spring Valley. Mallory Crowder led Riverside with 10 points.
SPRING VALLEY 24 22 22 11 -- 77: Spry 8, Henson 8, V. Asbury 6, Crum 8, Bailey 18, Meredith 16, Hunter 10, C. Asbury 10, Clark 1.
RIVERSIDE 4 10 2 13 -- 29: Keenan 5, Atha 2, Hutchinson 4, Lambert 2, Williams 2, McKenzie 4, Crowder 10.
RUSSELL 64, LEWIS COUNTY 30: The Red Devils (16-5) jumped to a 21-3 lead and rolled to a victory over the Lions (14-4) in the Kentucky 63rd District title game in Raceland.
Aubrey Hill led Russell with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jenna Adkins and Bella Quinn each scored 12 points. Cheyenne D'Souza paced Lewis County with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sarah Paige Weddington scored 10 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 3 12 11 4 -- 30: D'Soouza 10, Weddington 10, Puente 5, Campbell 2, Johnson 1, Evans 2, Willis 0.
RUSSELL 21 23 14 6 -- 64: Hill 18, Steele 9, Ross 4, Adkins 12, Quinn 12, Sanders 4, Atkins 0, Jachimczuk 1, Darnell 0, Hester 0, Maynard 0, Oborne 3.
BUFFALO 56, POINT PLEASANT 39: Abby Darnell's 15 points led the host Bison past the Big Blacks (2-6).
Chloe Hale scored 12 points for Buffalo (4-2). Tayah Fetty paced Point Pleasant with 12 points. Kendal Connolly scored 10.
POINT PLEASANT 6 5 14 14 --39: Fetty 12, Connolly 10, Young 7, Warner 4, Smith 3, Burke 3.
BUFFALO 13 13 12 18 -- 56: A. Darnley 15, Hale 12, Wyant 8, Williams 7, Raynes 7, Hudnall 5, K. Darnley 2.
Wrestling
POINT PLEASANT WINS TRI: Big Blacks wrestlers went 22-6 in defeating Wheeling Park 48-22 and Ripley 72-3.
The Patriots beat the Vikings 45-24.
Nathan Wood, Parker Henderson, Conner Blessing, Isaac Short, Derek Raike, Justin Bartee and Zander Watson went undefeated for Point Pleasant.