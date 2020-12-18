LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Paintsville's football team used its powerful rushing attack and strong offensive line to power to the Class A Championship on Friday.
The Tigers jumped to an early lead and never looked back in a 38-7 win over Kentucky Country Day at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Harris Phelps headed that attack, rushing 22 times for 221 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers.
Jake Hyden added 35 yards and scored three times as Paintsville capped its season at 10-2.
Paintsville ran out to a 17-0 halftime lead, based on the strength of Phelps' legs.
His 23-yarder opened the scoring with 5:44 left in the first half, and Hyden opened the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge on the quarter's first play to produce a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers added to their lead just before halftime when Braydon Combs hit a 23-yard field goal that capped a quick 55-yard drive.
Paintsville then took the opening kickoff of the second half and went 67 yards in four plays with Hyden jaunting in from six yards out to increase the lead to 24-0.
Nathan Caldwell got Kentucky Country Day on the board with a 1-yard scoring run at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter, but that was all the offense for Country Day, who was limited under four yards per carry.
Paintsville put the game away with two touchdowns in an 11-second span in the fourth quarter.
After Hyden's third scoring run of the game from five yards out, Paintsville's Devin Hall picked up a Kentucky Country Day fumble and went 38 yards for a touchdown that set the final score.
Mason Lovely led Paintsville's defense with 9.5 tackles while Austin Allen added eight tackles and the forced fumble, which Hall returned for a score.
Paintsville is coached by former Marshall safety Joe Chirico.