RACELAND, Ky. — For the second time in school history, Raceland’s high school football team earned a spot in the Class 1A state championship game Friday with a 49-6 win over Holy Cross at Rams Stadium.

Behind two 100-yard rushing performances by running backs Noah Wallace and Isaac Browning and zero turnovers, Raceland punched its ticket to Lexington’s Kroger Field where it lost to Beechwood in 2017.

