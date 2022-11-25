RACELAND, Ky. — For the second time in school history, Raceland’s high school football team earned a spot in the Class 1A state championship game Friday with a 49-6 win over Holy Cross at Rams Stadium.
Behind two 100-yard rushing performances by running backs Noah Wallace and Isaac Browning and zero turnovers, Raceland punched its ticket to Lexington’s Kroger Field where it lost to Beechwood in 2017.
Wallace rushed for 142 yards, with 63 of those coming in the first half, plus two touchdowns to lead the Rams’ ground attack.
Browning carried for 115 yards and a third-quarter touchdown he earned by lowering a shoulder to run over a Holy Cross defender. The play capped a drive that opened the second half and put Raceland ahead 35-6.
Wallace’s second touchdown one drive later started a running clock with the Rams ahead 42-6.
“When you’re able to run the ball, it opens up everything,” Raceland head coach Mike Salmons said. “I thought our physical play and our depth kind of came at them.”
Salmons said his team’s running game helped open the offense for big plays.
Leading 7-6 after the first quarter, Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy connected with receiver Parker Fannin for a 35-yard gain that set up Wallace for a 47-yard run on the next play. Two plays later Wallace had his first touchdown and the Rams had extended the lead to 14-6.
Leading 21-6, Lundy hit Mason Lykins on what appeared to be a screen pass, but with Holy Cross playing close to the line of scrimmage to stop the run, the senior wide receiver tossed a pass to a wide-open Jules Farrow for a 50-yard score that set the advantage to 27-6 at halftime.
“At first they came out and they were kind of stopping us,” Wallace said. “As the game went on, we had more energy than they did — you could tell by the score — and we just started tearing them apart with the run.”
The semifinal contest was the first game this season in which Raceland had multiple 100-yard rushers.
It nearly had a third with Lundy rushing for 71 yards on top of his 141 yards passing. The quarterback had 45 yards rushing on the first score of the game on a keeper he took up the middle to the end zone.
Raceland improved to 13-1 on the season overall and will meet Pikeville in the state championship. The Panthers defeated the Rams in the state semifinals last season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.