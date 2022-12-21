Marshall debuts its black football helmets during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. A new recruiting class has signed on to join the Herd as it closes out its 2022-23 season.
HUNTINGTON — A pair of Cabell Midland High School stars highlight Marshall University's 2022-23 football recruiting class.
Shawn Rouse, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman, and J.J. Roberts, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback, are joining the Thundering Herd. Rouse, a senior, signed Wednesday during a ceremony at the school. Roberts, who just completed his sophomore season at Wake Forest, said he will transfer to Marshall.
"Shawn came in as a freshman at 150 pounds and worked really hard," Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. "He's tough. He had a lot of offers and his recruiting picked up late, but he wanted to go to Marshall."
Roiuse said he is excited to play for the Herd.
"It's a blessing and such an amazing experience," Rouse said. "I'm very thankful to have this opportunity to play for a team with such an awesome family atmosphere. It has always been a dream of mine to go (NCAA Division I) and I'm so thankful it is with Marshall."
Salmons said Roberts will help the Herd.
"J.J. had a lot of offers out of high school," Salmons said. "He had a great time at Wake Forest, but wanted to be close to home. He's excited about being home. He's a great fit for Marshall. He's very talented and tough and loves football."
Rouse committed to the Herd in June. He chose Marshall from offers including James Madison, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State. After entering the transfer portal, Roberts received offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Memphis, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Southern and West Virginia.
Marshall also picked up quarterback Colin Parachek, a transfer from Morehead State; defensive lineman Beni Tshita, a 6-3, 260-pounder from Dupont Manual High in Louisville, Kentucky; 6-5, 260-pound tight end Tracy Stephens, from Ridge View High on Ridge View, South Carolina; Caleb Clark-Glover, a 5-11, 165-pound defensive back from Cincinnati Princeton High; Ahmere Foster, a 5-9, 165-pound defensive back from Christopher Columbus High in Miami; and defensive back C.J. Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pounder from Bishop Dwenger High in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Clark-Glover was a three-star prospect and second-team All-Ohio selection after finishing with 32 tackles and nine pass breakups. He chose Marshall over offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Old Dominion and Toledo, among others.
Davis was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 24 prospect from Indiana by 247Sports after a season in which he registered 70 tackles while adding five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also had 23 receptions for 340 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Davis picked Marshall over offers from Force, Army, Central Michigan and Western Michigan.
Foster was a three-star recruit who led Christopher Columbus to a state championship. For the year, he registered 53 tackles while adding four interceptions and one forced fumble. He also scored four touchdowns. Foster chose the Herd over offers from Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Florida Atlantic and Akron.
Parachek attended Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy after serving as a three-sport athlete in high school. As a freshman at Morehead State, Parachek appeared in four games, starting two of them. In his senior year, he led his team in passing yards (2,451) and touchdowns (25). He was an all-state, all-conference and all-region selection his senior year.
Stephens caught 10 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns this season at Ridge View. The big-bodied tight end chose Marshall over offers from USF and Georgia State.
Tshita was a three-star prospect after finishing with 43 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for losses and 7.5 sacks. He also blocked seven kicks. Tshita selected Marshall over offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and several others.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
