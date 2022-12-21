The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A pair of Cabell Midland High School stars highlight Marshall University's 2022-23 football recruiting class.

Shawn Rouse, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman, and J.J. Roberts, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback, are joining the Thundering Herd. Rouse, a senior, signed Wednesday during a ceremony at the school. Roberts, who just completed his sophomore season at Wake Forest, said he will transfer to Marshall.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you