HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University baseball stars have experienced the Major League Baseball Draft before, but in different ways.
Junior catcher Ryan Leitch and senior outfielder Luke Edwards hope to be selected in the draft, which begins Sunday and concludes Tuesday.
MLB teams will pick a combined 600 players in the 20-round event open to college, junior college and high school players from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Leitch was drafted out of Sinclair High School in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. A 30th-round — the draft was shortened to 20 rounds in 2021 — selection of the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound catcher opted to play college ball. A junior, he again is draft eligible.
Leitch offers plenty. His .307 batting average was second on the Thundering Herd to Edwards’ .364. Leitch hit 12 home runs, drove in 43 runs, slugged .563 and reached base at a .368 clip. He smacked 17 doubles, one triple and was successful on his lone stolen base attempt.
Leitch’s .982 fielding percentage was strong, as was his ability to catch thieves. Leitch threw out 17 of 39 (43.5%) of attempted base-stealers.
Edwards has experienced the draft through his cousin, Brett Pope, whom the Pittsburgh Pirates selected out of Western Carolina in the 22nd round of the 2017 draft.
Edwards combines a potent bat with speed and sound centerfield defense. He made four errors in 140 chances last season and, despite standing just 5-9, 165 pounds, hit a team-high 13 home runs, Edwards also led the Herd with 53 runs batted in. He stole 10 bases in 11 attempts, reached base 40.5% of the time and slugged a team-best .593 with 14 doubles.
Edwards, who also plays third base, led Conference USA with 84 hits and reached base in 61 consecutive games spanning the last two seasons.
A former Marshall player also likely will hear his name called during the draft. Pitcher Dale Stanavich was redshirted with the Herd in 2018 before transferring to Herkimer Junior College, then to Rutgers. Stanavich, 23, is a junior left-handed reliever whom Baseball America ranked 442 on its list of top 500 draft-eligible prospects. He went 1-3 with a 2.10 earned run average, with 51 strikeouts and eight walks in 34 1/3 innings.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.