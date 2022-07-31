CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Nick Burns accepts credit for his success and blame for his shortcomings.
That’s why the Chesapeake High School standout athlete prefers wrestling to anything else. Burns signed with the University of Rio Grande on Thursday after starring in that sport and football with the Panthers.
“I’ve always played football since youth leagues, but I just started wrestling in middle school,” said Burns, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound heavyweight. “I was getting tired of football. I enjoy wrestling way more.”
Burns said the individuality of grappling appeals to him.
“You know when you win it was because of you,” Burns said. “I have no issue playing on a team, but in wrestling your success is on you. You don’t have anyone else to blame.”
Burns reached the state meet as a senior. He said the experience was the highlight of his career. Burns, who had a 4.0 grade point average and is undecided on a major, said he hopes to produce many more fond memories in college.
“I hope to earn a starting position,” Burns said. “I’ve been told there’s one heavyweight ahead of me. Maybe I can do a wrestle off and beat him.”
Rio Grande began a wrestling program in the 2020-21 season. The Red Storm went 4-5 in duels last season and finished last in the seven-team Mid-South Conference.
MOUNT TO OTTERBEIN: Chesapeake offensive tackle Bryce Mount looked at the statistics and liked what he saw from Otterbein University.
It wasn’t the Cardinals football record that impressed him. That was 1-9 last season. Rather the 98% job placement rates upon graduation Otterbein boasts caught Mount’s eye.
“Once I get my degree, it won’t take long to get a job,” said Mount, who is 6-5, 305 pounds. “They have a really good teaching curriculum.”
A four-year starter, Mount earned honorable-mention All-Ohio honors in 2021. He began playing football in youth league at Coal Grove, continued in the game after moving to Tennessee, and wrapped up his high school career with the Panthers. He weighed 330 pounds as a senior, but has dropped 25 thanks to a vigorous wrestling workout.
Mount said he will major in history.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
