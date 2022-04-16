HUNTINGTON — Playing against one Porter was a massive challenge for opposing teams, but those taking on The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State boys high school basketball team would face the daunting task of two.
Aiden Porter of Fairland and Colin Porter of Ashland are the newspaper’s co-players of the year. The duo leads a dynamic squad of nine guards and one forward.
Aiden Porter, the 2021 H-D player of the year, averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals to lead the Dragons to a seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference championship and the Sweet 16. A tenacious defender, the 6-foot-1 senior guard played in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game and has signed with the University of Rio Grande. He is the all-time leading scorer in school history and a two-time regional player of the year and first-team all-stater.
“He’s a special player,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said of Porter. “He always guards the other team’s best player. He plays so hard. I can’t say enough about A.P.”
Colin Porter, a 5-11 senior guard, averaged 17.4 points. The Liberty University signee reclassified from a junior mid-season. He said his size hasn’t been a detriment.
“I’ve always been undersized, but always wanted to win,” Colin Porter said. “That allows me to play above my height.”
Two of Colin Porter’s Tomcat teammates joined him on the first team. Ethan Sellars, a 5-10 guard, averaged 17.6 points. He signed with Cedarville University. Cole Villers, a 6-2 senior guard, scored 14.6 points and grabbed 4.2 rebounds per contest. Sellers held the team together when it was hit hard by injuries and helped Ashland reach the Sweet 16.
Chesapeake senior Levi Blankenship repeated as a first-teamer after averaging 21.7 points. Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt made his fourth consecutive appearance on the first team after averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals. Huntington High 6-foot sophomore Mikey Johnson showed dynamic athleticism in averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.
A pair of Huntington St. Joe seniors made the unit after leading the Irish to the Class A state tournament. Jesse Muncy, a 5-8 guard, scored 28 points per game. Zavion Johnson, a 5-11 guard, scored 16 per contest. The lone non-guard on the first team is Russell’s 6-6 senior forward Brady Bell, who averaged 25.4 points and 7.0.
What the first-team lacked in height, the second team makes up for it. Isaac Clary, a 6-8, 305-pound junior from Gallia Academy, averaged 16.4 points and 12.2 rebounds. He also was an all-stater in football. Fairland 6-4 junior forward J,.D. Thacker displayed a dramatically improved outside game in averaging 12.6 points. South Point’s 6-2 sophomore Caleb Schneider scored 16.8 points a game to lead the Pointers to the district finals with 5-11 teammate Mason Kazee, who scored 14.1 per game.
Rheyce Deboard, a 6-3 senior from Boyd County, scored 16 points and grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game. Cabell Midland 6-2 point guard Dominic Schmidt scored 13 points per game and ran an offense that landed the Knights in the state tournament.
Chesapeake guard Ben Bragg, a senior, and Dannie Maynard, a sophomore, averaged 13.6 and 10.0 points, respectively. Ironton’s Braden Schreck is the lone freshman on the second team. He scored 16 points per contest. Hurricane’s NasJah Jones rounds out the squad. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals.
Coach of the year is Todd Maynard of Huntington St. Joe. The first-year coach of the Irish led the team to a 19-8 record and the the Class A state tournament semifinals. Maynard edged Ashland’s Jason Mays, Fairland’s Nathan Speed, South Point’s Travis Wise, Chesapeake’s Ryan Davis and Cabell Midland’s J.J. Martin for the honor.