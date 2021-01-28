CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – The Panthers’ girls basketball team held Gallia Academy to one point in overtime on Thursday to come away with a 39-30 victory over the Blue Angels on Norm Persin Court.
Chesapeake outscored Gallipolis 10-1 in the overtime period for its second-largest point total of the five periods played to come away with the victory and improve to 12-6 overall and 8-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“We played them twice in the last five days and whatever they’re doing is not good for us,” Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball said.
The Panthers defeated the Blue Angels 37-30 in Gallipolis on Saturday and found their Gallia County foe to be as formidable on Thursday away from home.
“Kudos to Gallia,” Ball said. “They play really good on defense. I think a lot of it is us being us.”
Ball said Chesapeake’s opening possession of the game was the best it had, moving the ball around the key for 30 seconds eventually finding Emily Duncan, who cut to the basket and drew a foul.
Duncan sank both free throws for two of her 10 points.
Following that possession, the Panthers took control of the game through the rest of the first quarter and into the second building a 15-8 lead. The seven-point margin was the largest of the game either squad had.
Under Gallia Academy’s man-to-man defensive pressure, Chesapeake was unable to score from the field in the second period until Duncan’s layup at 2:42 left to play in the first half.
Reagan Wilcoxon’s 3-pointer for the Blue Angels with 2:22 to play in the first half put Gallia Academy down 18-16 at halftime.
In the second half, Gallia Academy turned to Maddie Petro who scored two of the first three field goals for the Blue Devils in the third period. Asia Griffin scored the first field goal of the half while Petro’s four points put the Blue Angels into the lead 22-18.
Petro struck again with the final two points of the third period to give Gallia Academy a 24-23 lead.
Good defense by both teams forced each into 20 turnovers in the second half and neither team managed another field goal until 2:53 of the fourth period when Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward scored while driving to the basket and drew a foul.
Ward, who finished with a game-high 15 points, was fouled to put the Panthers back into the lead at 26-24.
Blake Anderson scored her only field goal at 2:12 to rebuild a four-point lead for Chesapeake.
Ward had a chance to give Chesapeake a five-point lead at the foul line with 1:20 to play but missed the back end of a one-and-one.
Gallia Academy answered with the final two baskets of regulation to send the game to overtime tied 29-29.
Ward scored six points in the overtime period and Chesapeake shot 7 of 8 from the foul line inside the final minute of the to seal the win.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8 8 8 5 1 – 30: Cremeens 4, Griffin 7, Petro 11, Wilcoxon 3, Hammons 5.
CHESAPEAKE 13 5 5 6 10 – 39: Anderson 4, McComas 5, Ward 15, Duncan 10, Conley 5.