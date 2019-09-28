COAL GROVE, Ohio — The old adage that anything can happen in a rivalry game can sometimes feel more cliché than reality, but Friday night’s Battle for the Little Brown Jug proved that rivalries are that unpredictable. The Chesapeake Panthers topped the Coal Grove Hornets by a score of 45-38, returning the jug to the men in purple. “The offense really started to click, but we just have to learn how to put four quarters together,” said Chesapeake head coach Todd Knipp.
It seemed like the Panthers were on their way to an easy victory, as they jumped out to a 17-0 lead with 8:01 in the first quarter. The duo of Kamren Harless and Will Todd seemed to be unstoppable as the senior running backs combined for 432 yards. “Our line was getting a good initial push, and we did a good job of getting yards after contact,” said Todd.
Chesapeake controlled the game into the third quarter, extending their lead to 31-8. But with 2:02 left in the third the Hornets were given life. Richendollar fumbled an option pitch that saw senior linebacker Austin Stormes scoop it 51 yards to the house, making the score 31-16, then insanity ensued.
The Panthers answered with a drive of their own as Harless had a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 38-16. The Hornets punched back quickly with a to minute long drive to make it 38-22. Chesapeake turned back to Harless as the senior went 42 yards to make it 45-22. Coal Grove answered once again as junior fullback Austin Stapleton scored from 12 yards out making it 45-30. The ensuing kickoff was recovered by the Hornets, and they quickly scored making it 45-38 as senior quarterback Cory Borders found senior running back Joe Abrams 8 yards out. The impossible thing to believe is that this happened in seven minutes of game time.
The Hornets took over late in the fourth with one last chance to tie. They managed a few first downs, but sophomore linebacker Alec Dement came up big for the Panthers, stepping in front of a Borders pass to seal the game.
“It feels good to bring the Little Brown Jug home, but we have to be ready and do the little things right next week,” said Harless who finished the night with 249 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Hornets travel to Portsmouth next week, while the Panthers face a tough Ironton opponent at home.