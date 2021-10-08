CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Chesapeake celebrated Senior Night with a five-set victory over Coal Grove Thursday in high school volleyball.
The Panthers won 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11. Senior Mollie Watts had 29 serves with five aces, 16 kills, and nine digs. Senior Chloe Hayes had 10 serve receives and 20 digs. Senior Kayla Jackson had 20 serves, five aces, 21 assists, and 23 digs. Megan Wroblewski had 28 serve receives and 45 digs, and sophomore Dakota Cameron had 12 kills.
For Coal Grove, Kylie Montgomery had 20 serve receives and 13 kills, Kaleigh Murphy had 10 kills and 48 digs and Gracie Damron had 24 serves and nine kills.
HURRICANE SPLITS: The Redskins (16-6-1) lost to Williamstown 18-25, 23-25, then beat Capital 25-19, 25-15.
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 2: The Lions (23-1) defeated the Red Devils (19-7) 18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-7, 15-8 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Layla Brown made 29 assists and 22 digs. Taylor Bartrum had 14 kills and Morgan Lewis 13.
ROSE HILL 3, SUGAR CREEK 0: The Royals (10-7) won the battle of Christian schools 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 in Ashland as Bellamee Sparks made 17 assists.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 2, SOUTH POINT 0: Maddie Miller scored both goals as the Dragons defeated the Pointers. Miller scored unassisted with 5 seconds left in the first half, then added a penalty kick at 45:12. Jessica King earned the shutout with four saves.
HURRICANE 1, RIPLEY 0: Ayla Assi scored off a corner kick assist by Avery Hale to lift the Redskins (12-0-3) over the visiting Vikings. Hurricane limited Ripley to three shots, none on goal.
RUSSELL 2, ASHLAND 1: Eva Blanke scored off an Ava Quinn assist in the 75th minute to push the Red Devils (12-4-2) to a triumph over the Kittens (9-12) in the 62nd District Tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Quinn scored in the 18th minute to give Russell a 1-0 lead. Kenleigh Woods tied it in the 61st minute.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4, BELFRY 1: Jasmine Justice scored twice to help the Bulldogs (13-6) beat the Pirates (8-11-1) in the 58th District championship game in Louisa, Kentucky. Brylee Blair and Alyssa Moore also scored. Moore issued two assists. Shelby Borders and Camberleigh Maxi-Stepp each handed out one. Kaison Ward made seven saves. Hannah Cobb scored off a Kenzie Jackson assist for Belfry.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 4, ASHLAND 0: The Lions (15-2) beat the Tomcats (9-11-1) for the 13th consecutive time to win the 63rd District title for the fourth year in a row in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Aiden McCoy scored the winning goal four minutes into the game. Rylan Keelin, Alec Lawson and Cole Thompson also scored.
WINFIELD 3, NITRO 0: Rucker Smith scored two goals and Austin Thornton one as the host Generals defeated the Wildcats.