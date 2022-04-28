CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake High School boys basketball coach Ryan Davis resigned Thursday to accept a similar job at Bloom-Carroll High in Carroll, Ohio.
The 2019-2020 Division III coach of the year after leading the injury-depleted Panthers to a 20-4 record, Davis coached Chesapeake to the 2010 state semifinals, where it fell 58-49 to eventual state champion Lima Central Catholic.
“I’ve had a lot of good times in 15 years at Chesapeake,” Davis said. “Bloom-Carroll is a fantastic opportunity. Sometimes a breath of fresh air is needed. I’m excited to be there.”
Davis was hired at Chesapeake in June 2007 after successful high school stints at Jeffersonville (Indiana), Iroquois (Kentucky), Peebles (Ohio), North Vermillion (Indiana) and Graceland Christian (Indiana).
His record with the Panthers was 231-118. Davis’ teams won 20 or more games five times. He was a multi-time The Herald-Dispatch, Ohio Valley Conference and district coach of the year. Davis has 322 career wins.
Davis said he wouldn’t leave Chesapeake for just any job.
“It’s a great school academically,” Davis said of Bloom-Carroll. “They’ve had a lot of success and have had great athletes through the years. This is very bittersweet.”
A 1991 graduate of Alexander High in Albany, Ohio, Davis helped Kentucky Christian University to National Christian College Athletic Association national championships in 1995 and 1996. He won the Pete Maravich Award as national player of the year as a senior.
Davis, 48, said his fondest memory isn’t of victories, but seeing his players go on to succeed as adults.
In Bloom-Carroll, Davis moves from one tradition-rich program to another. The Bulldogs went 24-3 last season and 14-0 in the Mid-State Buckeye Conference. Bloom-Carroll has posted only one losing season since 2008.
