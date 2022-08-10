Chesapeake running back Marcus Burnside (3) breaks a tackle on a carry as the Panthers take on Fairland during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Jim Mayo Stadium in Proctorville.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Perhaps no one is looking forward to the 2022 high school football season more than Marcus Burnside.
The Chesapeake senior started as a freshman, lost a portion of his sophomore season to COVID-19 and a broken leg and is coming off an 0-9 record. The 5-foot-7, 215-pound fullback/linebacker is ready for positive results in his last go-round with the Panthers.
"We're looking pretty good," Burnside said. "We're more aggressive. We have to stay locked in and keep working. We were small in numbers last year, but we're going to do bigger and better things this year."
The setbacks have been frustrating, but Burnside said he's wiser because of them.
"What I learned is we have to stay in the weight room and keep working," he said. "You can't take days off. You have to push guys and get through it. As for last year, put it all in the rear-view. This season, I just want to have a good senior year. Spend time with the guys, Coach (Todd) Knipp and all the coaches."
Colleges have noticed Burnside. Otterbein and Knox particularly are interested. He said he appreciates the offers and hopes to play well enough to receive more.
"I'm looking forward to it and am working for it," Burnside said of playing in college.
Knipp said Burnside has a chance to help turn around a program that hasn't posted a winning season since 2016.
"He's done a tremendous job developing as a leader," Knipp said. "We're excited for him to have a big season for us. He's a great kid, good attitude. He's bouncing back from a pretty serious injury two years ago. He had a great offseason this year and has worked hard to set himself up for a great season."
Burnside moved to Chesapeake from Huntington as a seventh grader. He brings an element of speed and toughness to a Panthers squad that lacks size. Burnside admitted, though, he's not rugged in all situations.
"I'm a big fishing guy," Burnside said. "I don't like touching the worms, though, but I like to go fishing. I fish for anything. I throw the hook out there and whatever comes along, I like to catch it."
This season, Burnside hopes to help the Panthers reel in victories.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
