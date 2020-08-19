CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Excuse Todd Knipp if he’s looking over his shoulder today.
Life has sneaked up on the Chesapeake High School football coach in wildly surprising ways the last couple of days.
Most of his players already knew on Tuesday their season was canceled, but that didn’t make his job of delivering the news any easier when he gathered his team at Phil Davis Field and told them that Monday night the Chesapeake Board of Education voted to cancel fall sports in response to COVID-19. No one was happy about it.
“I was taken by complete surprise,” Knipp said of the unanimous decision to scrap all fall sports as part of going to remote learning the first nine weeks of school, which begins Aug. 30. “We’ve been taking every precaution necessary to play football this season.”
Tuesday night, however, after hearing Gov. Mike DeWine’s easing of restrictions on sports, the board reversed its decision and the Panthers were back in business. They took the field Wednesday with broader smiles and extra energy.
Players, cheerleaders, parents, community members and even people from other school districts joined in a protest at the board office Tuesday evening, but by then the board already was discussing reversing the decision.
“I really feel good about it,” said senior quarterback Doanld Richendollar, “I love that our hometown came together and that some teams in the county came to support us, too.”
Knipp said if the season is as wild a ride as have been the last two days, he’s not sure he’ll survive it.
“These last 24 hours have definitely been an emotional roller coaster,” Knipp said. “We are extremely grateful to all who helped make this opportunity possible.”
Knipp said whatever he says won’t adequately express the feelings he had when he learned the season was saved.
“Our players have worked hard this summer and throughout camp with the intent on competing this fall,” Knipp said. “I am not sure words would do it justice to express their excitement.”
Chesapeake will open Aug. 28 at Fairland.