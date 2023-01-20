The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Steven Ater has seen a maturation with his boys’ basketball team at Chesapeake and it has translated into a three-game win streak.

The Panthers’ latest win came on Friday in a 56-41 defeat of Ohio Valley Conference foe Portsmouth on Persin Court behind 25 points from Dannie Maynard.

