CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Steven Ater has seen a maturation with his boys’ basketball team at Chesapeake and it has translated into a three-game win streak.
The Panthers’ latest win came on Friday in a 56-41 defeat of Ohio Valley Conference foe Portsmouth on Persin Court behind 25 points from Dannie Maynard.
“We’re growing up,” Ater said following the defeat of the Trojans that improved his team to 7-9 overall and 4-5 in the OVC. “I think we’re just starting to learn from our mistakes a little bit.”
Chesapeake led 11-7 after the first quarter that saw two ties and two lead changes.
That trend continued into the second quarter, until Braxton Oldaker broke a 17-17 tie with a field goal at 2:28 of the period followed by a drive in the lane by Caleb Cox to extend the lead by two.
Jacob Skeens collected an offensive rebound and his putback just before the buzzer for halftime extended the lead to 21-17.
The Panthers looked as if they would put the game away in the third quarter with a 10-2 run that gave Chesapeake its largest lead to that point at 31-19.
Portsmouth challenged Chesapeake before the quarter ended, however.
Devon Lattimore scored the next seven consecutive points to pull the Trojans (4-9, 2-7) to within 31-26 heading into the final period. Lattimore finished with 12 points.
“We missed close shots and turnovers was the tell-tale story of the game,” Portsmouth coach Gene Collins said. “I thought defensively, we guarded pretty well for the most part. We let them get a few runouts, which I think was all because of the offensive end.”
The Trojans finished the game with 16 turnovers to the Panthers’ 12 while shooting 40% (4 of 10) from the free-throw line.
The Trojans carried the momentum into the fourth period, cutting Chesapeake’s lead to 40-36 with 3:50 to play.
Levaughn Cobb answered with a 3-pointer for the Trojans, but Chesapeake put the game away with a 10-0 run.
January has been a better month for Chesapeake.
The Panthers defeated Lynchburg-Clay at North Adams to start their win streak before avenging a home loss to Rock Hill with a 47-37 win over the Redmen on Tuesday in Pedro, Ohio. The win over Portsmouth evened the Panthers’ record over the Trojans this season to 1-1.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.