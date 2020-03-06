HUNTINGTON — Chesapeake High School boys basketball coach Ryan Davis was named coach of the year in Division III of Ohio District 13 Thursday.
Davis led his team to a 20-3 record and a spot in the district championship game vs. Fairland (22-2) at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens.
Davis credited his players for the team’s success.
“I’m proud of these guys and I wouldn’t trade them,” Davis said. “They’re competitors who stuck it out and earned and got their shot. They have something to prove when they go out there. They’re a very tough group — physically tough and mentally tough. They’re not the biggest, they’re not the strongest, but there’s a lot of fight in them.”
One of those players, sophomore guard Levi Blankenship, was named to the first team. Blankenship leads the Panthers in scoring at 12.5 points per game. He is joined on the first team by Clayton Thomas of Fairland, Austin Webb of South Point, Reid Carrico of Ironton, Weston Baer of Meigs and Chase Hammond of Oak Hill.
Thomas, a junior guard, averaged 14.9 points per game and led the Ohio Valley Conference in assists with 3.8 per contest. Webb, a junior center, led the OVC in scoring average at 21.1 points per game. Carrico, a junior forward committed to play football at Ohio State, averaged 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Baer, a senior guard named district player of the year, is the all-time leading scorer at Meigs. Hammond averaged a double-double.
The second team features Aiden Porter of Fairland; Kyler D’Augustino and J.K. Kearns of Alexander; Corey Borders of Coal Grove; and Makiah Merritt of Belpre.
Earning special mention were, Jacob Polcyn of Fairland; Chance Gunther of South Point; Evan Gannon of Coal Grove; Braden Stamper of Rock Hill; Coulter Cleland of Meigs; Connor Baker and Logan Adams of Belpre; Drew Hanning of Oak Hill; Ethan Gail and Mikey Seel of Nelsonville-York; and Hunter Smith of Wellston.
Symmes Valley’s Jack Leith was named player of the year in Division IV. The senior forward averaged 19.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in helping the Vikings to a 14-6 record. Leith was joined on the first team by Zach Roach of Ironton St. Joe; Brayden Weber and Blake Guffey of Trimble; Bradley Russell of Federal Hocking; and Colby Bartley, Miller.
Jonathon Thompson of Federal Hocking was named player of the year.
The second team included, Brayden Hammond of South Gallia; Ryan Payne of Ironton St. Joe; Cole Steele of Southern; Garrett Barringer of Eastern-Meigs; and Holden Dailey of Waterford.
Players earning special mention were, J.C. Damron of Ironton St. Joe; Luke Leith, Logan Walsh and Drew Scherer of Symmes Valley; Hunter Smith of Federal Hocking; Luke Teters of Waterford; Nathaniel Massie of Federal Hocking; Cameron Kittle; Trimble; and Arrow Drummer and Trey McNickle of Southern.
In Division I-II, Caleb Wallis of Jackson was named player of the year and the Ironmen’s Max Morrow coach of the year. Wallis was joined on the first team by Gavin Arbaugh of Vinton County; Brayden Markins and Braydon Whiting of Athens; Brandon Simoniette of Warren; and Tegan Myers of Logan.
Logan Blouir of Gallia Academy and Jordan Lambert of River Valley headed the second team, which included Tony Munoz of Marietta; Braxton Hammond of Jackson; and Jackson Graham, Marietta.
Special mention selections were Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy; Brandon Call of River Valley; Lance Montgomery of Vinton County; Mark Duckworth, Marietta; Caden Donaldson and Drew Bragg of Jackson; Joel Chevalier of Warren; Ryan Mannix of Marietta; and Kurt Taylor, Warren.