HUNTINGTON — With COVID-19 ever present and remnants of Hurricane Laura on their way, Chesapeake and Fairland made sure they are going to play football.
The longtime Ohio Valley Conference rivals will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dragons in Mayo Memorial Stadium. The game originally was scheduled for season’s end, but was moved to the opener to better the chances of it being played. Players from both teams cherish the opportunity to compete with their arch-foe.
“I know some people up there and it’s always a good game,” Panthers senior quarterback Donald Richendollar said. “We always play harder against Fairland.”
The contest was in doubt last week as the Chesapeake Board of Education voted to cancel the Panthers’ season. One day later, after Gov. Mike DeWine set forth rules making the season more feasible, Chesapeake officials re-instated fall sports.
Both squads return considerable talent from 2019 when Fairland went 6-4 and Chesapeake 4-6. The anticipated matchup, however, won’t attract its usual overflow crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions. With teams limited to 15 percent of stadium capacity, Fairland brought in extra bleachers to expand the number of spectators allowed for both teams.
No fans or 5,000, the game still means something to those who play in it.
“The key word is adjust,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said of the unprecedented situation in which teams will play this season. “We have to adjust and prepare for the moment.”
Chesapeake leads the all-time series, but Fairland has won three in a row against the Panthers.
Richendollar is key for Chesapeake he rushed for 836 yards on 106 carries last season and is an adept passer. The Panthers return much of their offensive line, but gone are running backs Kamren Harless and Will Todd who combined for 2,177 rushing yards last season.
Fairland must replace 1,000-yard rusher Michael Stitt, but returns quarterback Max Ward, who threw for 1,077 yards, and star receiver Gavin Hunt, who caught 28 passes for 427 yards in 2019.