HAMLIN — A single run in the first inning proved to be just enough for Lincoln County as the Panthers defeated Spring Valley 1-0 Thursday evening in the Class AAA Region IV Section 1 softball tournament.
Lincoln County’s first two batters in the lineup reached on an error and a walk and then each advanced on a wild pitch. Pitcher Ryleigh Shull gave herself some cushion with a sacrifice fly that scored Hayleigh Adkins.
That margin held the rest of the way as Lincoln County advanced to the sectional championship game in front of a lively home crowd.
“That’s a different ball team than the first time we played them,” Panthers coach Tom Barrett said of the Lady Wolves. “We’re a pretty good hittin’ ball team and we didn’t hit the ball.”
Much of that had to do with Spring Valley’s Madison Pitts, who gave the Panthers fits when she settled in the circle. She struck out eight and kept Spring Valley in contention all night, only allowing four hits to a dangerous Panther lineup.
The tying run was inches away for the Lady Wolves in the top of the fourth inning when a wild pitch from Shull bounced off the backstop and rolled to Panthers catcher Josie Bird.
As Sydney Turner looked toward home, Bird threw to third base and Turner took off toward the plate. She was tagged out by Bird at home, which ended the inning and allowed Lincoln County to cling to a 1-0 lead.
Shull had the most important sequence of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, catching a liner back to her for the second out and then striking out Brooklyn Osburn to end the inning, stranding two runners in scoring position and again preserving the lead.
“That was a game-changing moment,” Shull said. “As a pitcher, I work on pressure situations so I can be ready for that moment.”
She was, and it proved to be the difference. Shull closed the door on Spring Valley’s chances in the seventh inning with the tying run just 60 feet away when she logged her fourth strikeout of the game for the second out and a ground out to end the game.
With the win, Lincoln County advances to the Region 4 Section 1 championship game at home at 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Spring Valley and Cabell Midland.
Cabell Midland 6, Huntington 5: The Knights’ Quinn Ballengee was the hero in the elimination game, lifting Cabell Midland over Huntington with a two-run homer as the defending champs had their backs against the wall, trailing by one with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Huntington scored three in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 4-1 Cabell Midland lead as five consecutive runners reached base safely in the frame, and then scored the go-ahead run in the seventh when Amillia Howard found the gap in center field, scoring Jayla Bias-Smith.
But that didn’t matter much to Ballengee, who approached the plate just looking for contact. She found it, and knew right away the magnitude of the hit.
“Oh my gosh, I knew it was gone right off the bat. It was awesome.” Ballengee said. “That’s like the best feeling, especially to do it for my team.”
Ballengee started the game in the circle for the Knights and pitched five complete innings but allowed three runs in the sixth, when Jess Terry entered the ballgame in relief. Terry struck out the first four batters she faced before ultimately giving up the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
With the win, the Knights advanced to the section championship play-in game at 6 p.m. Friday, while the Highlanders are eliminated.
SV 000 000 0 — 0 8 1
LC 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
Pitts and Shull
Hitting:
(LC) Shull 1-3, 2B (SV) Dishman 2-3, 2B