CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Levi Blankenship scored 21 points and Ben Bragg 20 to help Chesapeake (11-7 overall, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference) defeat Gallia Academy in overtime Tuesday in high school boys basketball on Norm Persin Court.
Dannie Maynard scored 12 for the Panthers, who held the Blue Devils’ Isaac Clary to 16 points a week after he scored 43 against them in an 83-61 Gallia victory.
Kenyon Franklin scored 15 points and Zane Loveday 12 for the Blue Devils (13-6, 6-6).
GALLIA ACADEMY 11 15 10 15 6 — 47: Franklin 15, Saunders 2, Wamsley 0, Fellure 0, Call 4, Row 0, Loveday 12, Clary 16.
CHESAPEAKE 9 13 20 11 17 — 60: Cox 1, Blankenship 21, Maynard 12, Shockley 2, Daniels 4, Henderson 0, Oldaker 0, Bragg 20.
ROCK HILL 53, COVENANT 36: Noah Doddridge and Owen Hankins each scored 16 points as the Redmen defeated the Eagles in Pedro, Ohio. Brayden Adams chipped in 11 points to help Rock Hill to a 27-12 halftime lead. Gabe Roberts led Covenant with 20 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 59, NEW BOSTON 48: The Flyers held the host Tigers to 11 points in the second half in overcoming a three-point deficit. Drew Brown paced Ironton St. Joe (8-7 overall, 6-5 SOC) with 15 points. Kai Coleman scored 12, Chucky McCloud 11 and Elijah Rowe 10. Devin Allard and Ector Brady each scored seven for New Boston (5–12, 4-6).
FAIRVIEW 78, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 47: Jaxon Manning scored 30 points as the Eagles (7-15) routed the Royals in Westwood, Kentucky. Tanner Johnson scored 17 and Bubba Day 16. Chase Pennington scored 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Royals (3-22). Christian Blevins scored 10 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 72, POINT PLEASANT 48: Isaiah Bosley scored 22 points and Stevie Hicks 18 as the Patriots (18-1) defeated the Big Blacks (5-12). Peyton Murphy scored 18 for Point Pleasant.
PND 65, GREEN 27: Johnathan Strickland scored 18 points and Dominic Sparks and Jermaine Powell 10 each as the host Titans (13-6 overall, 9-4 SOC) beat the Bobcats (7-12, 6-6). Levi Sampson led Green with 12 points.
RACELAND 56, LEWIS COUNTY 40: Andrew Floyd and Landyn Newman paced the homestanding Rams with 14 points each in a win over the Lions. Logan Lisles scored 22 for Lewis County.
Girls basketball
BUFFALO 43, TOLSIA 41: The Bison (9-7) built an 11-point lead and held off Tolsia. Chloe Hale scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bison. Abby Darnley scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kerigan Salmons and Autumn Block each scored 10 points for the Rebels (12-4), ranked third in Class A.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 48, COVENANT 27: The Soldiers (11-5) raced to a 20-7 lead and rolled to a victory over the Eagles in Huntington. Sydney Cicenas led Grace Christian with 22 points. Samantha Lucas led Covenant with nine points.
BOYD COUNTY 66, RACELAND 18: Audrey Biggs scored 18 points to lead the Lions (13-9) over the Rams in Summit, Kentucky. Jada Ray scored 16 and Taylor Bartrum 10. Reagan Macie scored six points to lead Raceland (11-15).
GREEN 45, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 25: Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats (6-9 overall, 5-6 Southern Ohio Conference) with 32 points in a triumph over the Tartans in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Felicia Smith led East (3-13, 0-10) with 15 points.