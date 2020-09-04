CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — No team in the Tri-State is more grateful to play football this season than Chesapeake.
Last month, the Chesapeake Board of Education canceled fall sports because of COVID-19 regulations it deemed unattainable. When Gov. Mike DeWine eased those restrictions one day later, the Panthers were back on the practice field.
“Every rep we went harder,” senior quarterback Donald Richendollar said. “We had one of our best practices.”
Now Chesapeake can concentrate on opponents. Richendollar is a dual threat, having rushed for 836 yards on 106 carries and passed for nearly 500 yards.
Replacing standout running backs WIll Todd and Kamren Harless from last year’s 4-6 team will be a challenge. They combined for 2,177 yards in 219.
Senior Ian Hicks (5-foot-8, 125) and junior Ben Bragg (6-foot, 160) are the wingbacks, with sophomore Marcus Burnside (5-7, 215) a bowling ball of a fullback. They will run behind veteran blockers.
“Offensively most of the line is back, the skill kids are coming on and getting better,” coach Todd Knipp said. “Defensively, we’ve got six or seven starters backe. We’re looking for good things.”
Junior Alec Dement (5-11, 215) is the center. Junior R.J Ward (5-9, 250) and senior Blake Thompson (5-10, 210) are the guards. Junior Nick Burns 6-2, 280) and senior Hunter Blackburn (6-2, 310) bring size at tackle.
Justice Hutchinson (6-3, 240), a junior, is a big target at tight end. Senior Thomas Sentz (5-9, 150) is a veteran receiver.
“We have a great group of kids,” Knipp said. “They’ve worked really hard and persevered well. I’m excited about their potential.”
In the Panthers’ 4-4 defense, Hutchinson and Thompson are the ends, Blackburn and Ward the tackles. Junior Zach Stepp (6-1, 192), Burnside, Bragg and Hicks are the linebackers. Sentz leads the secondary from his free safety position. Juniors Levi Best (6-foot, 140) and Dilen Caldwell (5-7, 135) are the corners.
“Our defense definitely has picked up,” Knipp said. “They’re reacting quicker.”
Lucas Shepherd (5-10, 145) will kick and punt.
Knipp said the game is simple. The teams that perform the fundamentals best usually wins.
“We make it complicated, but it comes down to blocking, tackling and turnovers,” Knipp said. “If you take care of the little things, the big things work themselves out.”