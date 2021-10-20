HUNTINGTON -- For Fairland, the Ohio high school football playoffs begin next week, but for Chesapeake, they start Friday.
The Dragons visit the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Davis Field. Fairland (7-1 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) is looking to secure a top three spot in the Division VI playoffs. Chesapeake (0-7, 0-5) is eliminated from postseason play, but any time it faces its arch-rival from five miles up the Ohio River, the atmosphere is that of the playoffs.
With 18.5305 points, Fairland is second only to defending regional champion Fort Frye (6-1, 19.7124) in Division VI, Region 23. West Jefferson is third, .3378 behind the Dragons. The top team secures homefield advantage throughout the first four rounds, as long as it wins. The No. 2 team is home for the first three rounds if it continues winning.
"Any time Fairland and Chesapeake play the records don't matter," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. "We've been on both sides of this, being favored or not. Either way, each team gets the other's best shot. Coach Knipp is a really good coach and he'll have his team ready. We need to execute."
Chesapeake would love to spoil Fairland's chances to finish second in the region. A 1-7 record isn't ideal, but if that one triumph is over the Dragons, the offseason becomes a bit sweeter.
"Oh yeah," Panthers coach Todd Knipp said of his team's desire to beat Fairland. "If not, you're in the wrong business. We've had a great week of practice and we're excited to go out and compete."
Chesapeake will have to play well. The Panthers have scored just 48 points this season. Last week, the Dragons scored 49 against Coal Grove.
"Fairland's talented and does a good job spreading the ball around," Knipp said. "They use a lot of different personnel. They're a challenge. It comes down to blocking, tackling and ball security."
The Dragons have a reputation as a powerful running team, but sophomore quarterback Peyton Jackson quietly has put together a strong season. Jackson has completed 61 of 104 passes for 1,005 yards and 14 touchdowns, with five interceptions. those numbers favorably compare to Meigs senior Coulter Cleland, who has committed to Davidson College.
Senior J.D. Brumfield is a workhorse back and the leading rusher in the OVC with 866 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries. Zander Schmidt, who transferred from Chesapeake after his freshman season, is Fairland's leading receiver with 17 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns. Schmidt also has returned three kickoffs for scores.
The Panthers have been hurt by injuries, especially on offense. Chesapeake hasn't fielded the same lineup twice all season.
"We've shuffled our offensive line around," Knipp said. "We're starting to find our way on offense, starting to come around."
Fairland's offensive and defensive lines have been strengths. Cunningham mentioned linemen Casey Hudson, Justin McKee, R.J. Ward, Alec Dement, Steven Rhodes and Mason Ward, among others, as reasons why the Dragons are in the position they're in.
Knipp mentioned quarterback Dilen Caldwell and running back/defensive back Levi Blankenship, along with others, as players who have performed well and will be needed Friday night.