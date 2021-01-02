CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake rang in the new year with plenty of on-court fireworks Saturday.
The Panthers girls basketball team (5-3), playing its first game of 2021, jumped to a 22-3 lead and rolled to a 59-29 victory over Ironton St. Joe on Norm Persin Court.
“We started out very strong and kept our intensity,” said Chesapeake junior guard Blake Anderson, who scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, made six steals and blocked one shot.
“We usually start slow and that leaves us in a battle.”
The Panthers jumped to a 10-0 lead to force a Flyers timeout at 4:29 of the first quarter.
By the time Ironton St. Joe called its next timeout with 1 minute left in the period, Chesapeake led 17-2.
Kandace Pauley’s 3-pointer to begin the second quarter boosted the Panthers’ lead to 19. The Flyers used a 7-0 spurt with four points by Gracie Damron and three by Bella Whaley to pull within 22-10 at 4:56 of the second quarter, but Pauley scored with 1:17 left until halftime to boost Chesapeake’s lead back to 32-13 by the break.
Chesapeake led by as many as 33 points in the second half, taking advantage of 22 Ironton St. Joe turnovers while committing just eight. Turnovers had been a problem for the Panthers.
“Last year we had a lot of turnovers,” Anderson said. “This year we’re taking better care of the ball and still scoring.”
Maddie Ward led Chesapeake in scoring Saturday, with 22 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and made two steals. Robin Isaacs pulled down a game-high eight rebounds to go with five points and six steals.
Whaley, whose sister Emma missed the game, along with freshman standout Addie Philabaum, led the Flyers (1-5) with 19 points and six rebounds. Damron and Chloe Sheridan also grabbed six rebounds each.
Chesapeake shot well from 3-point range, making 10 of 21. The Panthers were 22 for 54 from the floor.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3 10 9 7 — 29: Daniels 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Damron 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, Unger 1-2 0-0 0-0 6, Blankenship 0-3 0 — 1-2 1, B. Whaley 7-16 2-4 3-3 19, Weber 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-33 2-6 5-7 29.
CHESAPEAKE 19 13 14 13 — 59: Pauley 2-3 1-1 0-0 5, Dillon 0-1 0-1 0-2 0, Isaacs 2-7 1-3 0-0 5, Anderson 6-12 3-6 4-4 19, McComas 1-5 1-3 0-0 3, Shields 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 9-17 3-6 1-2 22, Duncan 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Conley 1-4 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 10-21 5-8 59.
Rebounds: ISJ 25 (Damron 6, Whaley 6, Sheridan 6), C 26 (Isaacs 8). Team rebounds: ISJ 2, C 4. Deadball rebounds: ISJ 1, C 1. Steals: ISJ 3 (B. Whaley 2), C 20 (Anderson 6). Blocked shots: ISJ 1 (Weber), C 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: ISJ 22, C 8. Fouls: ISJ 5, C 7. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.