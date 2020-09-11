SOUTH POINT — Ben Bragg ran for two touchdowns, Thomas Sentz caught a pair and the Chesapeake Panthers earned their first win of the season with a 42-0 victory at South Point Friday night.
Bragg started the scoring for the visiting Panthers with a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, capping off a drive that was setup after a short punt from South Point deep in their own territory.
That Pointers’ (0-3) drive began at their own 8 after a Panthers punt, then were backed up to inside their own 4 on the next two plays. A false start on 4th down resulted in a half the distance to the goal penalty and South Point’s Justin Collins was in the back of his own end zone before kicking a 29 yard punt.
Bragg scored his second touchdown of the evening on a 66-yard rush that doubled the Panthers’ (1-2) lead. Donald Richendollar ran in the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 14-0 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Then Richendollar got things going through the air and with the speed and skill of wide receiver Thomas Sentz, gave Chesapeake a 28-0 lead by halftime.
His first touchdown pass came just two minutes later on the second play of the drive that began at their own 38. Richendollar found a wide open Sentz who had plenty of space and won the 53-yard foot race to the end zone.
Sentz’ second receiving touchdown of the half came with just over a minute left on the second quarter clock. On first down and ten from the South Point 20, Richendollar took a 15-yard sack but found Sentz on the very next play, who shimmied his way out of five tackles and ran 35 yards for the score.
On seven first half possessions, the Pointers punted 6 times and turned the ball over on downs once, which happened on the only drive in which they crossed midfield. They punted three times on as many possessions in the second half.
Richendollar added a rushing touchdown to his stat line in the second half to extend the Chesapeake lead to 35 and the Panthers capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Ethan Taylor found Sentz in the end zone, his third touchdown catch of the night.
South Point is scheduled to host Portsmouth next Friday, Sept. 18 while the Panthers will stay on the road for a scheduled game at Fairland next week.
CHESAPEAKE 6 22 7 7 — 42
SOUTH POINT 0 0 0 0 — 0
C — Bragg 13 run (kick failed)
C — Bragg 66 run (run successful)
C — Senz 53 pass from Richendollar (kick good)
C — Senz 35 pass from Richendollar (kick good)
C — Richendollar 4 run (kick good)
C — Senz 7 pass from Taylor (kick good)