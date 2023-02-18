Chesapeake's Robin Isaacs (10) attempts a shot as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) attempts a shot as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) pushes up the floor as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Sophi Hutchison (3) and South Webster's Kerith Wright (21) dive for a loose ball during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Sophi Hutchison (3) drives baseline against South Webster's Kerith Wright (21) during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Robin Isaacs (10) attempts a shot as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) attempts a shot as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) pushes up the floor as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Sophi Hutchison (3) and South Webster's Kerith Wright (21) dive for a loose ball during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Sophi Hutchison (3) drives baseline against South Webster's Kerith Wright (21) during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – Chesapeake coach Chris Ball said his Panthers got what he had envisioned from South Webster in Saturday’s Ohio Division III girls basketball sectional final at Norm Persin Court.
“We came in and expected a physical game. We got a physical game and responded to it,” Ball said. “Maybe overresponded.”
Whatever the case, No. 10 seed Chesapeake handled the aggressiveness by the visitors and notched the victory, 59-43, to advance to the district semifinals Wednesday at Athens High School.
The Jeeps lost five players to fouls to three for the Panthers. The teams combined for 57 fouls. Chesapeake made 29 of 40 free throws to 16 of 38 for South Webster (13-10), the 15th seed in the sectional.
Chesapeake (17-6) started the afternoon with a press, got some early steals and baskets for a 6-0 lead with the game just over a minute old and led the rest of the way. South Webster called two timeouts in the first eight minutes.
“Great way to start out,” Hall said.
Chesapeake’s Kate Ball, daughter of the coach who’s battled back from a broken right pinkie earlier in the season, avoided the foul issues and led the Panthers with 23 points. She also ran the show on offense with fellow guard Sophi Hutchison in early foul trouble. She would eventually foul out. Teammates Robin Isaacs and Emily Combs also fouled out.
“Kate can do it,” Ball said of directing the offense. “She’s used to it. She broke her pinkie and shot foul shots left-handed. That wasn’t easy.”
Brooklyn McComas added 11 points, including successive 3-point baskets in the third period to help her team expand the lead.
“Had a good day. I’m on top of the world,” McComas said. “Kate got good picks; I popped up and scored. When I flicked the wrist, I knew they were going in.”
Hutchison did get nine points.
“We had players in foul trouble and players on the bench stepped up,” Hutchison said. “We’d already had an active bench.”
Bella Claxon paced South Webster with 21 points. Skylar Zimmerman, the team’s leading scorer, had 11. The Jeeps lost Bella Claxon, Addi Claxon, Kerith Wright, Zimmerman and Riley Raynard to fouls.
Kate Ball understandably a bit tired when the final horn sounded the the Chesapeake players got ready to cut down one net.
“I’m very stressed,” Ball said. “Today we were strong when we had to be. The quick start pumped us up, made us feel strong.”
South Webster found a way to close the gap to nine, 52-43, with 4:27 left. From that point, the Panthers converted 7 of 8 foul shots while Wright and Addi Claxon went went 0 of 2 on successive trips to the foul line with less than four minutes to play.
The Jeeps did the damage with offensive rebounds and putbacks after the missed free throws.
“Didn’t box out on the foul shots,” Ball said. “Gave them more possessions. We will (box out) the next time.”
Hall did like the way the Panthers performed at the foul line, considering some regular-season nightmares.
“We haven’t been hitting foul shots,” he said. “Got hot at the right time.”
Chesapeake’s foe Wednesday is Wheelersburg, which beat South Point 50-37 on Saturday. Tip is 6:15 p.m.
“Got to be up for that one,” Ball said.
“I’m excited,” McComas said.
SOUTH WEBSTER 7 12 12 12 – 43: A. Claxon 4, B. Claxon 21, Wright 2, Zimmerman 11, Raynard 3, Murphy 2.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.