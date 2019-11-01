ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Not all fans of Chesapeake quarterback Donald Richendollar will be in the Panthers’ bleachers Friday night.
One will be on the Fairland sideline. Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said he greatly admires Richendollar and that his team will be challenged to stop him when the high school archrivals meet on the football field at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Fairland (5-4 and 10th in Division V, Region 19) has won the last two games in the series, which Chesapeake (4-5 and 12th in Region 19) leads 35-32. The winner of Friday’s game has an outside chance at the playoffs, as the top eight teams advance.
“I’ll never forget my first or second year here watching a middle school game and seeing Richendollar,” Cunningham said. “He doesn’t have a bigger fan than me. He’s special. I remember he fell down in bounds to keep the clock running and secure a win against our middle school team. To watch a middle school kid use his head like that was unbelievable.”
As a junior, Richendollar (5-foot-11, 160 pounds) has done nothing but improve. He leads a potent offense that averages 27.2 points per game. Richendollar teams with running backs Will Todd and Kamren Harless to form one of the more-potent backfields in the Tri-State. Harless has run for 1,030 yards on 156 carries. Todd has 935 yards on 117 attempts. Both running backs have been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Richendollar has carried 94 times for 720 yards.
Last season, Harless ran 33 times for 282 yards and two touchdowns against Fairland in a 30-26 loss. Richendollar carried 16 times for 170 yards and a TD as the Panthers rushed for a whopping 535 yards on 56 attempts.
“Harless is fast,” Cunningham said. “He’s one missed tackle away from taking it all the way. We’ll have to go out and do our job.”
That job is to play assignment defense, as the Panthers are adept at misdirection and deception. A missed assignment can lead to a long gain or even a touchdown.
Harless trails only Portsmouth’s Talyn Parker (132-1,380) and Gallia Academy’s James Armstrong (142, 1,034) in the race for the Ohio Valley Conference rushing title. Parker and Armstrong are being recruited by major FBS colleges.
Todd is fourth in the league in rushing. Richendollar is eighth, one spot behind Fairland talback Michael Stitt (98-883), whose 2-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in last year’s game lifted Fairland to a 30-26 victory and clinched a playoff berth. Stitt finished with 111 yards on 12 carries.