IRONTON — Chesapeake rallied from a 20-point third quarter deficit to defeat Ironton 62-61 in a key Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game at the Conley Center.
The Fighting Tigers (2-4 overall, 2-2 OVC) led 37-24 at halftime as Reid Carrico scored 15 points. The Panthers (8-0 overall, 4-0 OVC) charged back hard in the third quarter, outscoring Ironton 19-5.
Chesapeake took a 62-61 lead with 34 seconds left in the game and the Tigers set up a final shot. Josh Cox, however, blocked Gage Salyer’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to preserve the triumph.
Trent Dearth led the Panthers with 16 points, 12 in the second half. Cox scored 15, 11 in the second half.
Carrico led Ironton with 21 points. Trent Milleson scored 13 points and Noah Davidson 12.
Chesapeake returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairland in a battle of league leaders. The Tigers play at Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CHESAPEAKE 9 15 20 19 — 62: Grim 6, N. Cox 9, Blankenship 9, Jackson 4, Dearth 16, J. Cox 15, Lemley 4.
IRONTON 20 11 15 11 —61: Salyers 9, Hacker 8, Grizzle 8, Carrico 21, Wilson 2, Wright 2, Milleson 13, Davidson 12.
LOGAN 78, MAN 51: David Early scored 29 and Mitchell Hainer added 16 as the Wildcats handed the Hillbillies their first loss of the season.
Logan (6-3) also got 10 points from Garrett Williamson in the win that dropped Man’s record to 4-1.
WHEELERSBURG 59, MINFORD 50: Carter McCorkle scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Pirates (7-0 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the visiting Falcons (5-4, 3-3).
Eli Swords scored 12 points and J.J. Truitt 11 for Wheelersburg. Nathan McCormick paced Minford with 16 points.
SOUTHERN 63, WAHAMA 29: The Tornadoes (4-6 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley Conference) parlayed a 41-17 rebounding edge into a victory over the home-standing White Falcons (0-7, 0-5).
Arrow Drummer scored 17 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Southern. Cole Steele scored 14 points and Trey McNickle 12. Abram Pauley led Wahama with 11 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 71, GREEN 66: The Indians edged the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gage Sampson scored 18 points for Green., Levi Singleton scored 15 and Levi Sampson 14.