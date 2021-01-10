LLOYD, Ky. — Chesapeake outscored Greenup County 13-10 in the fourth quarter of a 38-33 victory Saturday at the Greenhouse.
The Musketeers (0-3) led 17-13 at halftime, but the Panthers (8-3) used a 12-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Maddie Ward led Chesapeake, which entertains Portsmouth at 5:45 p.m. Monday, with 13 points. Emily Maynard paced Greenup County with 14 points. Emma Frazier scored 12 points.
CHESAPEAKE 7 6 12 13 — 38: Ward 13, Pauley 4, Isaacs 2, Anderson 9, McComas 2, Duncan 8.
GREENUP COUNTY 8 9 6 10 — 33: Maynard 14, Frazier 12, Gammon 3, Hall 2, Hunt 2.
BOYD COUNTY 69, EAST CARTER 27: Harley Paynter scored 16 points and Audrey Biggs 15 as the Lions walloped the Raiders.
Hallie Swanagan and Jaelyn Steele led East Carter with five points each.
RACELAND 51, ELLIOTT COUNTY 50: The host Rams (1-2) edged the Lions (0-2) in the first round of the Kentucky 16th Region All-A Classic.
Kierston Smith scored 27 points for Raceland. Emma Picklesimer grabbed 12 rebounds. Maleigh McDaniel scored 16 points and Abby Adkins 12 for Elliott County.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 15 11 3 21 — 50: McDaniel 16, A. Adkins 12, Whitt 8, Ison 5, K. Adkins 3, Harley 2, Sturgill 4, Howard 0, Hamilton 0.
RACELAND 13 11 10 17 — 51: Hapney 7, Hackworth 5, Picklesimer 5, Smith 27, Collins 4, Moore 0, Broughton 0, Maynard 3.
WEST CARTER 59, FAIRVIEW 22: Beth Middleton scored 14 points Allie Stone 12 points and snatched 11 rebounds as the Comets (2-1) beat the Eagles in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Mia Newton and Kierra Loving led Fairview with six points each.
Boys
SYMMES VALLEY 67, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 40: Eli Patterson scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings (4-4 overall, 4-3 Southern Ohio Conference) to a triumph over the Panthers in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Luke Leith scored 16 points and snared 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley. Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay (2-9, 2-4) with 24 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 14 3 11 12 — 40: Cottle 6, Malone 24, Payton 0, Corginski 0, Payne 0, Jones 2, Balestra 0, Jessee 8, Deal 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 16 18 21 — 67: Et. Patterson 4, Webb 6, Ferguson 2, Brammer 5, Leith 16, El. Patterson 20, Justice 2, Walsh 7, Best 0, Scherer 5, Straw 0.
CHESAPEAKE 60, TRIMBLE 48: The Panthers built an early lead and put the game away with a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Tomcats in Glouster, Ohio.
Chesapeake (6-4) didn’t allow a two-overtime 76-68 triumph at Gallia Academy Friday night slow it during the win over Trimble (4-2) as Devon Bellomy and Travis Grim scored 14 points each. Caleb Schneider and Levi Blankenship each scored 11 points.
Blake Duffey led the Tomcats with 24 points. Tyler Weber chipped in 10 points.
CHESAPEAKE 18 12 13 17 — 60: Caleb Schneider 11, Travis Grim 14, Levi Blankenship 11, Bragg 2, Henderson 0, Devon Bellomy 14.
TRIMBLE 12 13 15 8 — 48: Dixon 2, Blake Duffey 24, Tyler Weber 10, Wisor 6, Downs 5, Jones 1.
SOUTH POINT 52, NORTH ADAMS 39: Nakyan Turner scored 18 points and Mason Kazee and Austin Webb 14 each to help the Pointers defeat the Green Devils in Seaman, Ohio.
The Pointers trailed 9-4 after one quarter, but came back for a 14-13 halftime lead. South Point (4-1) outscored North Adams 38-26 in the second half.
Jayden Hesler led the Green Devils (6-4) with 12 points. Cade Meade scored 11 points.
SOUTH POINT 4 10 15 23 — 52: Turner 18, Webb 14, Kazee 14, Damron 3, Brandt 3.
NORTH ADAMS 9 4 12 14 — 39: Hesler 12, Vogle 1, Copes 4, Burd 6, S. Meade 5, C. Meade 11.
COAL GROVE 49, PEEBLES 26: Malachi Wheeler scored 26 points to lead the host Hornets (4-3) over the Indians (2-3).
Tait Matney scored 12 points for Coal Grove. Oakley Burba led Peebles with 24 points.
PEEBLES 6 14 11 15 — 46: Mills 3, White 5, Burba 24, Johnson 0, McCoy 5, Porter 2, Sims 0, Reed 0, Knechtly 2, Wesley 5.
COAL GROVE 15 17 13 14 — 59: Easterling 0, Wheeler 26, Davis 0, Hicks 3, Hankins 0, Matney 12, Staton 9, Dillon 5, Stuntebeck 0, Horn 0, Kingery 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 59, SOUTH WEBSTER 40: J.C Damron scored 28 points and the Flyers held Jeeps’ leading scorer Trae Zimmerman to seven points in a road win.
Jackson Rowe scored 14 points for Ironton St. Joe (6-2). Jaren Lower and Cam Carpenter each scored 11 points for South Webster (5-5).
IRONTON ST. JOE 18 11 14 16 — 59: Rowe 14, Whaley 0, Sheridan 7, M. Mahlmeister 0, J. Mahlmeister 6, Weber 2, Salisbury 0, Rowe 0.
SOUTH WEBSTER 11 8 8 13 — 40: Bender 9, Zimmerman 7, Lower 11, Carpenter 11, team 2.
BELPRE 58, SOUTH GALLIA 53: The Golden Eagles (5-6 overall, 3-2 Tri-Valley Conference) used a 7-0 run in overtime to pull away from the Rebels (6-3, 1-2) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jaxxin Mabe’s basket with 5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Mabe scored again to give South Gallia a 51-49 lead in overtime, but Belpre scored the next seven points to take control.
Made led the Rebels with 18 points. Brayden Hammons scored 17. Evan Wells led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, followed by Connor Baker with 11 and Dylan Cox with 10.
BELPRE 12 11 16 10 9 — 58: Wells 13, Baker 11, Cox 10, Yeater 8, Church 8, Harrington 4, Shriver 4.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 15 13 10 4 — 53: Mabe 18, Hammond 17, Saber 8, Saunders 7, Combs 3.
ATHENS 75, RIVER VALLEY 46: Will Matters scored 30 points and Braden Whiting 15 as the Bulldogs (6-4 overall, 4-0 TVC) topped the Raiders (6-3, 2-3) in The Plains, Ohio.
Jacob Sayre scored 11 points for Athens. Jordan Lambert paced River Valley with 24 points.
RIVER VALLEY 9 9 5 23 — 46: Jo. Lambert 24, Schultz 9, Rhodes 9, Ja. Lambert 2.
ATHENS 25 24 14 12 — 75: Matters 30, Whiting 15, Sayre 11, Welsh 8, Harris 4, McCune 3, McDode 2, Grinder 2.
WEST CARTER 54, FAIRVIEW 47: Gage Leadingham scored 11 points in his first game back since suffering three broken ribs and a punctured lung in the football playoffs as the Comets (1-0) beat the Eagles in the Kentucky 16th Region All-A Classic in Olive Hill.
West Carter used a 17-1 run in the second quarter to secure the victory. Jackson Bond scored 14 points and Tyler Webb 13. Jaxxon Manning scored 26 points, 20 in the second half, for Fairview (0-2).
FAIRVIEW 9 1 18 19 — 47: Bond 14, Webb 13, Nichols 5, Jones 2, Callahan 7, Berry 2, Leadingham 11.
W. CARTER 10 17 9 18 — 54: Johnson 8, Muncy 1, Manning 26, Caldwell 2, Day 10.