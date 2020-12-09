PEDRO, Ohio -- Chesapeake outscored Rock Hill 20-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 64-56 victory Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
The Panthers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 23-22 at halftime and 45-44 after three quarters. Nathan Cox scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and Devon Bellomy scored six of his 12 in the final eight minutes as Chesapeake came back.
Travis Grim scored 11 points for the Panthers.
Brayden Adams led the Redmen with 21 points. Jacob Schwab scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
CHESAPEAKE 11 11 22 20 --64: Schneider 6, Grim 11, Cox 20, Blankenship 8, Caldwell 4, Lemley 1, Bragg 2, Bellomy 12.
ROCK HILL 12 11 22 11 -- 56: Doddridge 7, Hankins 9, Adams 21, Long 0, Williams 0, Day 0, Blagg 0, Malone 8 Schwab 8, Smith 0.
MARIETTA 72, MEIGS 68: The Tigers built a 19-point fourth-quarter lead and held off a furious rally to beat the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Marietta led 63-44 with 7 minutes to play, only to see Meigs pull within 70-68. Tony Munos, who scored a game-high 28 points, made two free throws for the Tigers with 8 seconds left to set the score.
Jackson Graham scored 17 points, Mark Duckworth 14 and Tyler Kytta 10 for Marietta. Coulter Cleland paced the Marauders with 26 points. Andrew Dodson scored 23 points, 18 in the second half.
WHEELERSBURG 65, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 60: Matthew Miller and J.J. Truitt each scored 20 points as the Pirates edged the Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Bryce Stuart led Lucasville Valley with 19 points. Ty Perkins scored 14 and Jace Copley 13.
Wrestling
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Gallia Academy won the high school division, and Fairland the middle school classification, of the Dragon Duals wrestling tournament at Fairland High School.
The Blue Devils were led by champions Dylan Queen (120 pounds), Todd Elliott (126), Garrett Schwall (132), Cole Hines (152)m Hunter Shamblin (160) and Hudson Shamblin (170).
Other winners included, Anthony Lovejoy (106) and Nick Burns (285) of Chesapeake; Ayden Wine (113) and Alex Gartin (220) of Fairland; and Quay Harrison (138), J.D. Leach (145), Dalton Crabtree (182) and Matt Davis (195) of Ironton.
Middle school winners were C.J. Graham (86), Isaih McNichol (128), Will Callicoat (142), Quentin Cremeans (160), Harley Porter (205) and Dylan Stone (245) of Fairland, and Ian Hackworth (134) of South Point.
Football
ALL-OHIO: The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division II and III football teams were released Wednesday. No local teams participate in those divisions.
In Division II, senior quarterback Zach Branam of Cincinnati La Salle was offensive player of the year, while senior defensive back Kharion Davis of Akron Archbishop Hoban took defensive honors. Greg Bonifay of Riverside Stebbins was coach of the year.
In Division III, senior running back Jackson Gifford of Hamilton Ross was the top offensive player. Defensive linemen Michael Hall, a junior from Streetsboro, Antoine Campbell, a senior from Copley, shared the defensive player of the year award. Mitch Hewitt of Chardon was coach of the year.