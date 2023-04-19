The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPRING VALLEY – Although it was a hot, sunny day on Wednesday, there was still plenty of thunder and lightning in Spring Valley.

Lincoln County softball’s own weather front comes from the circle, where two of its pitchers – Meghan Stump and Ryleigh Shull – have helped the Panthers to a 15-2 record, including a 7-4 win over the Timberwolves at the Wolves’ Den.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you