CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Travis Grim reaped 20 points and Chesapeake used a smothering defense to rout North Adams 84-57 Saturday in the Beasts of the Southeast boys high school basketball showcase at Chesapeake High School.
The Panthers (10-1) forced 12 turnovers in the first half in taking a 40-24 lead. The Green Devils pulled no closer than within 18 the rest of the way and Chesapeake led by as many as 28.
“We didn’t start off with the greatest energy, but we picked it up,” Panthers coach Ryan Davis said. “We had some doldrums here and there, but came out of it. That’s a sign of good kids and leadership.”
Levi Blankenship backed Grim with 14 points and Nathan Cox added 10 in an unselfish Chesapeake offense in which Dilen Caldwell and birthday boy Trent Dearth each scored nine points and Austin Jackson and Josh Cox each added eight.
Jayden Hessler scored 21 for North Adams. Austin McCormick scored 17 and Cade Meade 11. The Panthers return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at South Point.
NORTH ADAMS 11 13 15 18 — 57: Heer 21, S. Meade 6, C. Meade 11, Kennedy 2, McCormick 17.
CHESAPEAKE 20 20 21 24 — 84: Grim 20, N. Cox 10, Blankenship 14, Caldwell 9, Jackson 8, Dearth 9, J. Cox 9, Taylor 5, Lesley 2.
OAK HILL 53, COAL GROVE 29: Norm Persin’s name is on the court and the Oak Hill coach’s team owned the scoreboard.
The Oaks (11-1), ranked sixth in Ohio Division III, defeated Coal Grove at Chesapeake High School, where Persin coached 16 seasons before returning to Oak Hill.
Chase Hammond, a 6-foot-4 senior center, scored 29 points to lead the Oaks past the injury- and illness-depleted Hornets.
“He’s a good player,” Persin said of Hammond, who also grabbed six rebounds. “He stays active. Our guys did a good job getting him the ball. They know he’s our bread and butter.”
Oak Hill quickly put the game out of reach, leading 18-4 after one period against a Coal Grove squad without three of its usual starters. Hammond scored eight points in the first quarter.
The Hornets didn’t quit, despite trailing by as many as 22 midway through the second quarter. Evan Gannon, who led Coal Grove with 17 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull his team within 33-17 at halftime.
“They didn’t quit, but golly it was ugly,” Hornets coach Kevin Vanderhoof said after his team made just 11 of 32 shots. “Hammond is a heck of a player. And Oak Hill’s a good team. We’re trying to keep it together until we’re healthy again. I feel good about this team. We just have so many guys hurt or sick.”
Drew Hanning scored 12 for Oak Hill.
COAL GROVE 6 11 6 6 —29: Kingery 2, Gannon 17, Smith 5, Ferguson 2, Wheeler 2, Hicks 1.
OAK HILL 18 15 11 9 — 53: Potter 2, Hanning 12, Donley 2, Hines 3, Hammond 29, Howell 5.
ALEXANDER 57, EASTERN-BROWN 44: The Spartans jumped to a 20-6 lead and rolled to a victory over the Warriors.
J.K. Kearns led Alexander with 19 points. Kyler D’Augustino scored 15. Titus Burns paced Eastern-Brown with 15 points.
ALEXANDER 20 12 11 16 — 57: Markins 3, Kearns 19, Easley 8, Schaller 2, D’Augustino 15, Chapman 6, Terry 4.
EASTERN-BROWN 8 6 10 20 — 44: Boone 7, Garrett 6, Vaughn 8, Daniels 2, Burns 15, Hundley 6.
PEEBLES 69, TRIMBLE 50: The Indians made a living off easy baskets to beat the Tomcats.
Hunter Ruckels scored 24 points to lead Peebles. Weston Browning scored 13 and Alex Camp 12.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 18 points. Brayden Weber scored 16.
TRIMBLE 8 15 9 18 — 50: B. Weber 16, Dixon 1, T. Weber 6, Wisor 2, Kennedy 3, Kittle 4, Guffey 18.
PEEBLES 18 17 25 9 — 69: Mills 3, Rucker 24, Camp 12, Lightner 2, Crothers 2, Browning 13, Wesley 6.
FAIRLAND 50, WAVERLY 21: The Dragons (12-1) outscored the Tigers 29-11 in the second half to roll to a surprisingly easy victory.
Aiden Porter led Fairland with 13 points. Jacob Polcyn and Gavin Hunt each scored 12.
Trey Robertson led Waverly (10-3) with 14 points. Tanner Smallwood scored 10.
FAIRLAND 7 14 10 14 — 50: Polcyn 12, Porter 13, Hunt 12, Thomas 9, Willimas 4.
WAVERLY 7 11 6 8 --29: Smallwood 10, Robertson 14, Wi. Futhey 1, Brown 4.