HUNTINGTON — Old friends play for bragging rights when Chesapeake visits Symmes Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in high school football.
“A lot of these kids have cousins at the other school, friends,” Vikings coach Rusty Webb said. “They go to church together and have 4H together. You always want to beat the teams you know.”
The Vikings (2-0) are looking for their first win in the series since 2013 when they triumphed 21-14. The Panthers (0-1) have won five straight since then, outscoring Symmes Valley 182-38. Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said his team, coming off a 33-0 loss to Minford, will have to play well to make it six in a row.
“Symmes valley is playing well,” Knipp said. “They’re executing on offense and their defense is playing solid. They fly to the ball and don’t make a lot of mistakes. It’s pretty standard Symmes Valley. They’re physical and come out and hit you in the mouth.”
The Vikings have been impressive in beating South Gallia 42-0 and well-regarded Eastern-Meigs 28-12. Symmes Valley has received production from several standouts. Against South Gallia, Grayson Walsh ran for 96 yards on three carries and completed 5 of 6 passes for 72 yards. Last week, Ethan Patterson led Symmes Valley in rushing with 57 yards and Levi Best, a transfer from Chesapeake, scored three touchdowns.
Webb said he figures the Panthers will do what they usually do, but couldn’t tell much from the Minford game because Chesapeake went into it having practiced just twice since being in quarantine for 10 days.
“Coach Knipp runs what he runs,” Webb said. “He hasn’t changed a whole lot. They execute at a high level and are solid on special teams. They’ll be a big challenge. they play in a very powerful conference (Ohio Valley Conference). Whichever team controls the ball and the clock should have the advantage.”
Webb said special teams figure to be a factor. Chesapeake had a field goal blocked last week and after trailing 6-0 at halftime struggled in the second half against a Falcons team that already had played once, losing 28-7 to Piketon.
“I thought early on we played pretty well,” Knipp said. “Then we looked like a team that had practiced twice.”
Knipp took some positive from the game. Chesapeake intercepted two passes.
“Our secondary is starting to come on,” Knipp said. “We have some athletes we can rotate in and out.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
