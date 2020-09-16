HUNTINGTON — Chesapeake took out its frustration on South Point last Friday and hopes to run its winning streak to two games this week against Portsmouth.
The Panthers (1-2 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) entertain the Trojans (1-2, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Davis Field. Chesapeake throttled South Point 42-0 last week after opening with losses to Fairland and Rock Hill.
Panthers coach Todd Knipp said his team won’t take Portsmouth for granted, even though the Trojans have sandwiched blowout losses of 50-9 to Ironton and 34-6 to Fairland around a 31-14 triumph over South Point.
“It’s the OVC,” Knipp said. “Anybody can get anybody on a given week.”
Chesapeake dominated vs. South Point, a team the Trojans struggled with, leading just 17-14 before pulling away in the second half. The Panthers defense was stellar and hopes to be again as it faces a pass-oriented offense for the third time in four weeks.
Portsmouth struggled to move the ball against Fairland. Mobile sophomore quarterback Drew Roe missed open receivers and frequently was on the run from Dragon defenders. That bodes well for the Panthers, who are strong and deep on the defensive front, allowing them to wear on opposing offensive lines.
“We can rotate a lot of people in and out and hopefully keep people fresh,” Knipp said.
Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said his team will have to play better than it did last week to have a chance. The Trojans struggled with Fairland’s speed and athleticism.
“We asked ourselves all week if they would be able to match us athletically, and they did,” Kalb said. “If they were able to bring pressure, we were afraid of it being a long night for us and it was. We were looking around at what was going to be able to get us moving a little bit. Once we did, it seemed like we shot ourselves in the foot with a bad snap or a penalty.”
Kalb said his players’ attitudes are strong, despite the rough start.
“It’s easy to roll over and say it’s a long night, but that’s not who we are,” Kolb said. “We might be young and inexperienced, but our kids have a lot of fight in them. We have some great seniors who will never let these kids quit.”
Chesapeake is talented in areas that can cause Portsmouth problems. Safety Thomas Sentz is one of the OVC’s better defensive backs. The defensive line features pass rushers in Justice Hutchinson and Blake Thompson, along with outside linebackers Ben Bragg and Nick Ferguson.