Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200826-hds-vedvik.jpg
Buy Now

Former Marshall University football player Kaare Vedvik punts for the Minnesota Vikings during a preseason game in 2019. The Carolina Panthers recently claimed Vedvik off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

 Panthers.com

HUNTINGTON — Kaare Vedvik’s tour of the NFL continues.

The Carolina Panthers claimed the former Marshall University kicker/punter off waivers from the Buffalo Bills. Carolina is the sixth NFL team with which Vedvik has been rostered since entering the league 2017. He has been with the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo.

Vedvik will compete with fellow punter Joe Charlton, a rookie from South Carolina, and second-year kicker Joe Slye. Punter Michael Palardy is out for the season after tearing a knee ligament.

“We wanted to bring in someone that could do both (kick and punt) and give us a little security as the year goes on, especially with COVID,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule told The Athletic’s Joe Person, a former The Herald-Dispatch sports writer.

Vedvik’s only regular-season action came in Week 1 of 2019 with the Jets. He missed a field goal and an extra point in that game, but sent three kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks.

At Marshall, Vedvik averaged 44.0 yards per punt as a senior and made 41 of 42 extra point attempts, along with 10 of 16 field goals. As a senior, he booted a 92-yard punt, the seventh-longest in NCAA history and longest since Southern Mississippi’s Ray Guy kicked a 93-yarder in 1972. The native of Norway was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a punter in 2017.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.