HUNTINGTON — Kaare Vedvik’s tour of the NFL continues.
The Carolina Panthers claimed the former Marshall University kicker/punter off waivers from the Buffalo Bills. Carolina is the sixth NFL team with which Vedvik has been rostered since entering the league 2017. He has been with the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo.
Vedvik will compete with fellow punter Joe Charlton, a rookie from South Carolina, and second-year kicker Joe Slye. Punter Michael Palardy is out for the season after tearing a knee ligament.
“We wanted to bring in someone that could do both (kick and punt) and give us a little security as the year goes on, especially with COVID,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule told The Athletic’s Joe Person, a former The Herald-Dispatch sports writer.
Vedvik’s only regular-season action came in Week 1 of 2019 with the Jets. He missed a field goal and an extra point in that game, but sent three kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks.
At Marshall, Vedvik averaged 44.0 yards per punt as a senior and made 41 of 42 extra point attempts, along with 10 of 16 field goals. As a senior, he booted a 92-yard punt, the seventh-longest in NCAA history and longest since Southern Mississippi’s Ray Guy kicked a 93-yarder in 1972. The native of Norway was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a punter in 2017.