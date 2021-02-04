Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.