SOUTH POINT, Ohio – Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward said on Thursday that a big weight was removed from her shoulders when she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for career, which she did while helping the Panthers to a 29-23 Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball win over South Point.
Play was stopped at 7:13 of the fourth quarter when Ward’s layup earned her the milestone and put Chesapeake (13-6 overall, 9-5 OVC) in the lead, 24-23. It proved to be a lead the Panthers did not give up.
“Coming into the game before this (against Gallia Academy) I was 31 points away, and I just felt that the whole game,” Ward said. “Like, the pressure on me about having only 31 points left and then I only hit 15 last game, I missed a lot of close shots and the same way tonight.
I missed a lot of close shots at the beginning just worried about getting that 1,000.”
South Point played aggressive defense against the Panthers and it allowed just four Chesapeake players to score, including Ward who led all scorers with 18 points.
South Point built an 8-4 lead through the 2:03 mark of the first quarter with Sarah Mitchell hitting a field goal to break a 4-4 tie and Camille Hall following with two foul shots to take a two-possession lead.
Emma Sadler scored a basket with 12 seconds left in the quarter that was bookended by a foul shot and a 2-point field goal by Ward that left the Pointers up 10-7 after one period.
A 3-pointer by Ward to start the second period tied the game 10-10 and a fast-break layup by Emily Duncan gave Chesapeake a 12-10 lead at 6:28 of the quarter.
Then, South Point retook the lead on a 3-pointer by Mitchell, and the Pointers did not allow another Chesapeake field goal for the remainder of the first half.
Mitchell’s triple gave South Point a 13-12 lead, she followed that up with a foul shot and Sadler closed out the quarter with three of her team-high nine points for a 16-15 Pointers’ lead at halftime.
Ward’s 3-pointer at 4:14 of the third quarter gave Chesapeake a 20-18 lead but South Point outscored Chesapeake 5-2 down the stretch of the period to take a 23-22 lead into the fourth.
The Panthers then shut the Pointers out the rest of the game, 7-0, and slowed its offensive pace down to keep the ball away from South Point.
Despite forcing Chesapeake turnovers, South Point was unable to get the clutch baskets it had in the previous three quarters that led to eight lead changes and four ties.
Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball said he told the referees that the 29-23 score might prove to be the final of Sunday’s Super Bowl as well.
“I don’t know if both teams played good defense or if both teams were just terrible offensively,” Ball said. “Maddie getting her 1,000th point was kind of important.”
South Point held a slight edge over Chesapeake in turnovers, 10-11, and it outrebounded the Panthers 25-17.
Pointers head coach Dave Adams said the improvement with South Point over the first time the two teams met, a 48-33 Panthers’ victory on Jan. 4 in Chesapeake, was a moral victory, and he praised the play of Sadler, a freshman.
CHESAPEAKE 7 8 7 7 – 29: Pauley 2, Anderson 5, Ward 18, Duncan 4.
SOUTH POINT 10 6 7 0 – 23: Hall 4, Belville 2, Mitchell 6, Sadler 9, Roach 2.