CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The University of Charleston signed Chesapeake High School’s second baseman, shortstop, left fielder and third baseman.
No, the Golden Eagles didn’t sign half the Panthers’ softball team, but one player. Versatile Chesapeake star Ashley Tackett signed with U.C., where she figures to play the outfield, but can help on the infield if needed.
“I think my speed in the outfield will help them,” Tackett said recently during a visit to the Dairy Bell in her hometown. “I’ll play anywhere they want.”
Tackett has done just that with Chesapeake, playing shortstop, second, third and the outfield. She chose Charleston over offers from Shawnee State and Wittenberg.
“I liked all of them,” Tackett said. “Shawnee State wasn’t the right fit and Wittenberg was bigger than I wanted and too far away. I liked U.C.’s small campus and how close it is to home. I like the coach and the players and it’s a great program.”
The Golden Eagles went 33-21 overall and 21-11 in the Mountain East Conference last season. They beat Shepherd in the MEC Tournament before losing to West Virginia State and Concord in the double-elimination event.
Tackett, who has played softball for 11 years, said her travel ball experience should help her adjust to college play.
An outstanding student, Tackett said she will pursue a double major of sports analytics and accounting.