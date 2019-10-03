CHESAPEAKE, Ohio, — Homecoming week is traditionally a week of fun for students as they prepare for a week of fun activities leading up to a dance on Saturday following a Friday-night win in football.
For Chesapeake’s football team the week ahead will be more work than play as it prepares for a 7 p.m. Friday homecoming game against an Ironton Fighting Tigers team rated second in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V, Region 19 computer ratings at Phil Davis Field. The Panthers are eighth in Division V, Region 19.
Chesapeake (3-2 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) is likely the latest team to fall victim to the powerful Ironton team running headlong toward an OVC title.
To date, Chesapeake has faced big opponents in undefeated Minford and Gallia Academy. In both games, Chesapeake head coach Todd Knipp said the Panthers were competitive early but let mistakes “snowball into other mistakes.” Both of those games ended in lopsided defeats.
Knipp’s hopes for a two-game winning streak ride on Chesapeake not compounding mistakes but also making room for its ball carriers to do what it does best and finishing tackles.
Easier said than done against Ironton (4-1, 2-0 OVC) that has steamrolled its first two conference opponents Fairland and South Point.
“Offensively, they’re big and physical. They’re big up front, the running backs run hard, quarterback throws the ball around so they’re going to spread it out a little bit and utilize the weapons they have,” Knipp said. “Defensively, they’re big, fast and physical. They’re kids get downhill. They’re playing real well right now.”
Knipp said he thinks Chesapeake does throw a different system at Ironton than what the Fighting Tigers have seen before. Chesapeake can mix in the run and pass out of a read-option spread.
It’s a system that allows its quarterback, Donald Richendollar, to run from his quarterback spot where he has put up 317 yards on the season with 42 carries. It also mixes in Chesapeake’s running backs Kamren Harless and Will Todd.
The three backfield mates are among the OVC’s top 10 rushers. Todd, with 53 carries for 475 yards is among the fastest backs in the league.
Harless is just behind Todd with 460 yards on 75 carries.
“If we can eliminate turnovers, we got to be able to finish drives and finish tackles, if we do those things then hopefully we can put ourselves in a good situation at the end of the game,” Knipp said.
Knipp knows what’s coming to Phil Davis Field on Friday though. Ironton brings Youngstown State commit Gage Salyers in at quarterback and Ohio State verbal commit Reid Carrico in at running back. Knipp’s cousin, Seth Fosson, is Ironton’s fullback and can be difficult to tackle, an area where Chesapeake has struggled.
Each of those players has experience playing the last three years for the Fighting Tigers and now two years under head coach Trevon Pendleton.
Salyers, like Richendollar, can run out of his quarterback position but is 31 of 60 for 531 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Carrico came into last week’s game against South Point ranked fifth in the OVC in rushing with 360 yards rushing and added 72 to that total against the Pointers on just six carries.
Carrico, however, is also a receiving threat that has hauled in nine catches for 205 yards on the season.
On defense, Carrico is the leader at linebacker and will be going to OSU based on what he does there. Salyers is better on defense too.
As a safety, has to be accounted for by the quarterback or can create defensive touchdowns by himself.
The Panthers have never beaten Ironton, and an upset on Friday would make the atmosphere at Saturday’s dance much more festive. It would also keep Chesapeake’s playoff hopes alive.