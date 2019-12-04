LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Levi Blankenship led all scorers with 20 points to help Chesapeake to a season-opening 84-45 win over the Indians at Lucasville Valley on Tuesday.
Blankenship went 11-of-13 from the foul line to lead the Panthers (1-0). Chesapeake also got strong second-half performances from Travis Grim and Trent Dearth to outscore Lucasville 52-27 in the final two quarters of the contest.
The Panthers’ win came despite a 19-point performance from the Indians’ Mason Rake.
CHESAPEAKE 17 15 21 31 — 84: Grim 10, N. Cox, 9, Blankenship 20, Caldwell 7, Jackson 6, Dearth 11, J. Cox 12, Taylor 2, Lemley 7.
LUCASVILLE 9 9 18 7 — 45: Williams 2, Perkins 7, Nickel 2, Keyden Mollette 10, Stuart 5, Mason Rake 19.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 81, NORTH PLEASANTS 29: Mackey Herbert’s 20 points along with Samuel Roten’s 15 points paced Covenant Christian (2-0) to the win in St. Mary’s, West Virginia on Tuesday.
Herbert’s performance was aided by six 3-point field goals. D.J. Scarberry got seven rebounds for Covenant.
Jean Jude had 11 points to lead North Pleasants. Covenant Christian will play Friday at 7:30 at Fairview.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 25 9 26 21 — 81: Beilstein 8, J. Roten 5, S. Roten 15, Farley 3, Herbert 20, Scarberry 6, Dickenson 8, Spaulding 2, Hagley 2, Roberts 12.
NORTH PLEASANTS 11 12 6 0 — 29: Jude 11, Lough 9, Castillo 9.
Girls
WAYNE 64, TUG VALLEY 43: Kiersten Stroud and Jasmine Tabor combined for 28 points to lead the Pioneers to the victory Tuesday at Wayne High School.
Stroud and Tabor had 14 points each for Wayne (1-0) while Sara Hooks scored 13 pints and Alana Eves had 10.
Tug Valley was led by Alyssa Newsome with 13 points.
TVHS 10 10 16 7–43: Newsome 13, Baisden 9, May 9, Evans 8, Hall 4.
WAYNE 15 11 20 18–64: Stroud 14, Tabor 14, Hooks 13, Eves 10, Wallace 6, Hood 5, Marshall 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 82, WOOD CO. CHRISTIAN 17: Grace Christian Academy had three scorers in double figures as the Soldiers opened the season with a win over Wood County Christian on Tuesday.
Grace Christian (1-0) was led by Hazley Matthews’ 20 points but also had double-digit scoring from Samantha Wells (13) and Emily Hutchinson (12) in the winning effort.
The Soldiers had 16 players see action in the game while Wood County (0-2) was led by Sara Michael’s six points.
Grace Christian will play again on Friday at 6 p.m. versus Chapmanville in the BJM Tournament hosted by Tolsia High School.
WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 1 9 0 7 — 17: Dunn 2, K. Michael 2, Shutts 3, S. Michael 6, Dimit 2, McSherry 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33 13 26 10 — 82: Wells 13, Hutchinson 12, McCloud 2, Wagner 8, Cicenas 6, Matthews 20, Brutton 3, Smith 7, Bailey 5, Stepp 4, Atkins 2.
TOLSIA 58, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 22: Katie Marcum scored 11 of Tolsia’s 58 points as the Lady Rebels rolled to a season-opening win over Cross Lanes Christian Wednesday. Marcum also had four rebounds and four steals for the Rebels (1-0).
Tolsia will return home Friday to play Lawrence County at 7:45 in the BJM Tournament.
TOLSIA 18 17 11 12 — 58: Marcum 11, Browning 8, Pollinger 8, Block 6, Muncy 4, Litton 3, Salmons 7, Young 4, Johnson 3, Wilson 4.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 0 6 5 11 — 22: Shannon 12, Vance 6, Bailey 2, Gibson 2, Walter 1.
Tuesday
NEW BOSTON 56, SYMMES VALLEY 29: Lexus Oiler paced the Tigers with 16 points in a victory over the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Shelby Easter scored 12 for New Boston (2-1).
WEST CARTER 63, ASHLAND 59: Allie Stone’s 23-point, 11-rebound performance helped the Comets rally from an eight-point deficit to defeat the Kittens in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Ragans Adkins scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for West Carter (1-0). Mikayla Martin led Ashland (0-1) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Morgan Bradley scored 12 points and snagged 14 rebounds.
WHEELERSBURG 69, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 46: The Pirates forced 27 turnovers in winning their season-opening game at their Southern Ohio Conference Division II foe.
Ellie Kallner led Wheelersburg with 20 points. Kaylee Darnell scored 19 and Alaina Keeney 16. Karsyn Conway led the Indians (1-2 overall, 0-2 SOC) with 17 points.
GREEN 57, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 50: Anna Knapp and Kasey Kimbler scored 15 apiece as the Bobcats (2-0 overall, 1-0 SOC Division I) beat the home-standing Panthers.
Kame Sweeney scored 13 points and Kimberly Brown 10 for Green.
Shaley Munion scored 18 and Sophia Gatti 10 for Portsmouth Clay.
EAST CARTER 50, RACELAND 47: The visiting Raiders (1-0) came back from nine points down in the third quarter to beat the Rams (0-1).
Halle Swanagan scored 13 points and Alyssa Stickler 12 for East Carter. Emilee Garvin led Raceland with 17 points. Kierston Smith scored 13.