The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Landon Addington diving for a loose ball with 4:44 left in Tuesday’s high school basketball game with Chesapeake displayed what kind of team Crooksville has.

So, though, did the Ceramics’ 12-for-39 shooting performance, 6-for-13 effort from the free-throw line and 17 turnovers. No. 28 seed Crooksville (0-23) played hard but was overmatched by the fifth-seeded Panthers 68-35 in a Division III sectional tournament opener on Norm Persin Court.

“The effort they gave when it had to be hard to be inspired was fantastic,” Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis said of Crooksville. “They’re not the most talented team, but they played hard.”

The Panthers jumped to a 9-0 lead, but the Ceramics pulled within 11-10 and trailed just 15-13 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter. After that, it was all Chesapeake. The Panthers used a 15-3 run to pull away to a 37-19 halftime lead. Chesapeake led by as many as 38 points in the second half.

“The worst thing that could happen was an easy start,” Davis said of the opening 9-0 burst. “We lost focus for a while and gave up 13 points in a (4:41) span.”

The Panthers (14-8) refocused in the second quarter and squashed Crooksville’s hopes for an upset. Stepped-up defense led to six Ceramics air balls. On offense, Chesapeake consistently drove for baskets, using athleticism and quickness Crooksville couldn’t match.

Ben Bragg scored 23 points, Levi Blankenship 18 and Caleb Cox 10 for the Panthers, who, at 7 p.m. Friday, play host to No. 12 seed Ironton (12-9), which beat 21st seed Rock Hill 62-45 Tuesday. Blankenship pulled down 10 rebounds.

“Caleb Cox played really well for us,” Davis said. “Lately, he’s been really good for us.”

Chesapeake defeated Ironton twice — 68-63 and 71-60 — in the regular season.

CROOKSVILLE 13 6 9 7 — 35: Addington 3-7 1-2 4-9 11, Moore 2-8 0-3 0-0 4, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, McIntyre 1-5 1-3 1-2 4, Watts 0-4 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 1-2 1-2 0-0 3, Wolfe 5-12 3-10 0-0 13, Cottrell 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-39 5-20 6-13 35.

CHESAPEAKE 17 20 20 11 — 68: Cox 5-6 0-1 0-1 10, Blankenship 7-14 1-3 3-3 18, Maynard 3-9 0-3 0-0 6, Shockley 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 2-8 0-4 0-0 4, Henderson 0-3 0-03 0-0 0, Oldaker 1-4 0-0 2-2 4, Bragg 9-17 1-1 4-8 23, Collins 1-1 1-1 0-0 3.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you