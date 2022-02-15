Chesapeake's Dannie Maynard (5) drives baseline against Crooksville's Landon Addington (1) and Konlan McIntyre (12) during an Ohio Division III sectional tournament boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Ben Bragg (32) puts up a shot against Crooksville's Ryan Moore (3) during an Ohio Division III sectional tournament boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Dannie Maynard (5) drives baseline against Crooksville's Landon Addington (1) and Konlan McIntyre (12) during an Ohio Division III sectional tournament boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Chesapeake High School.
Chesapeake's Ben Bragg (32) puts up a shot against Crooksville's Ryan Moore (3) during an Ohio Division III sectional tournament boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Chesapeake High School.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Landon Addington diving for a loose ball with 4:44 left in Tuesday’s high school basketball game with Chesapeake displayed what kind of team Crooksville has.
So, though, did the Ceramics’ 12-for-39 shooting performance, 6-for-13 effort from the free-throw line and 17 turnovers. No. 28 seed Crooksville (0-23) played hard but was overmatched by the fifth-seeded Panthers 68-35 in a Division III sectional tournament opener on Norm Persin Court.
“The effort they gave when it had to be hard to be inspired was fantastic,” Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis said of Crooksville. “They’re not the most talented team, but they played hard.”
The Panthers jumped to a 9-0 lead, but the Ceramics pulled within 11-10 and trailed just 15-13 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter. After that, it was all Chesapeake. The Panthers used a 15-3 run to pull away to a 37-19 halftime lead. Chesapeake led by as many as 38 points in the second half.
“The worst thing that could happen was an easy start,” Davis said of the opening 9-0 burst. “We lost focus for a while and gave up 13 points in a (4:41) span.”
The Panthers (14-8) refocused in the second quarter and squashed Crooksville’s hopes for an upset. Stepped-up defense led to six Ceramics air balls. On offense, Chesapeake consistently drove for baskets, using athleticism and quickness Crooksville couldn’t match.
Ben Bragg scored 23 points, Levi Blankenship 18 and Caleb Cox 10 for the Panthers, who, at 7 p.m. Friday, play host to No. 12 seed Ironton (12-9), which beat 21st seed Rock Hill 62-45 Tuesday. Blankenship pulled down 10 rebounds.
“Caleb Cox played really well for us,” Davis said. “Lately, he’s been really good for us.”
Chesapeake defeated Ironton twice — 68-63 and 71-60 — in the regular season.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.