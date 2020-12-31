ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lenville Mays doesn’t make a sound, but no one at Fairland High School doubts he is the Dragons’ biggest fan.
Mays turns 100 on Friday and the community will celebrate with a parade in his honor. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fairland High School parking lot and will make its way to Beulah Baptist Church at the intersection of County Roads 411 and 107, where Lenville will await in his truck. Parade goers may drop off cards in a box that will be available.
Lenville rarely has missed a Fairland football or boys or girls basketball game since 1958 when he moved his family from the coalfields of West Virginia. Throat cancer cost Mays his voice at a young age, but he’s been a fixture on the sidelines as long as most anyone can remember.
“He was at all our Little League games, and our mom (Grace) always worked the concession stand,” Mays’ son Ronald said. “I don’t know where he got his love for sports, but he loves them and he loves people.”
COVID-19 concerns have kept Mays away from games this season and Dragons fans and players say they miss his smile and thumbs-up from courtside.
Traditionally, before each game, a Fairland player brings Mays his favorite snack: a bag of popcorn and a bottle of water.
Former Fairland player and boys and girls coach Jack Harris attends Beulah Baptist with Mays and said the longtime fan is a key part of the program.
“He’s been attending games long before I played,” said Harris, who was a senior in 1970. “Everybody loves him.”
Mays even has made road trips to watch former Fairland players in college. Last season, he and family members went to Cedarville University where former Dragons Emily Chapman, Allie Marshall and Kollin Van Horn are members of the Yellow Jackets basketball teams.
Mays also was a season ticket holder for Marshall women’s basketball for many years.
“He’s a very loving man, Ronald Mays said. “He had it tough growing up in the Depression. He worked very hard at Owens Illinois in Huntington to provide for my mom and five of us kids.”