ASHLAND — Julia Parker scored 20 points to lead Ashland to a 66-42 victory over Rowan County in girls high school basketball Thursday at James T. Anderson Gymnasium.
Mikayla Martin scored 12 for the Kittens (10-3), who made 9 of 22 shots from 3-point range.
Haven Ford led the Vikings with 12 points.
WARREN 75, MEIGS 30: Molly Grayson scored 27 points to lead the Warriors (9-1) to a triumph over the Marauders (1-8) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Grayson made seven 3-point shots.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Green’s girls game with Rock Hill in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, will be played at 2 p.m. No junior varsity game will be played.