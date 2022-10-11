The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LLOYD, Ky. — Nick Parker scored the tying and winning goals to rally Ashland to a 3-2 victory over Rowan County in the 16th Region boys high school soccer quarterfinals Monday at Greenup County High School.

Parker scored in the 64th minute to tie the game 2-2. He headed in the deciding goal in the 78th minute. Blake Mullen scored two goals for the Vikings (12-7-1). Drew Clark scored in the 52nd minute for the Tomcats (14-6-1).

