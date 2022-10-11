LLOYD, Ky. — Nick Parker scored the tying and winning goals to rally Ashland to a 3-2 victory over Rowan County in the 16th Region boys high school soccer quarterfinals Monday at Greenup County High School.
Parker scored in the 64th minute to tie the game 2-2. He headed in the deciding goal in the 78th minute. Blake Mullen scored two goals for the Vikings (12-7-1). Drew Clark scored in the 52nd minute for the Tomcats (14-6-1).
Cross country
GALLIA WINS SKYLINE: Gallia Academy’s boys and girls won championships at the Skyline Invitational 2-Miler Monday in Centenary, Ohio.
The Blue Angels finished with 20 points, 15 better than runner-up South Webster. Gallia Academy’s Madison Clagg won the girls race in 14:45.03, beating teammate and runner-up Krystal Davison by 17.65 seconds.
The Blue Devils’ Nicholas Logan was the boys winner in 12:22.96. The Jeeps’ Brayden Weist was second, 4.59 off the pace.
South Webster won the boys middle school 3,200 behind Cole Bennett’s 12:44.84 finish. Gallia took the girls crown. The Jeeps’ Eden Smith was the individual winner in 15:12.18
Volleyball
RIVER VALLEY 3, SOUTHERN 2: Hannah Allison made 13 assists to lift the Raiders (9-11) over the Tornadoes 25-22, 9-25, 12-25, 25-17, 15-11 in Racine, Ohio. Jaylynn Hupp made 16 assists for Southern (13-6).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.