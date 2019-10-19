ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Portsmouth turned two big plays and one small one into a key 20-12 victory over Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference high school football game Friday night at chilly Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Touchdown runs of 50 and 31 yards by Talyn Parker gave the Trojans a lead they never relinquished. The made extra point after Parker’s second TD was the game winner.
Parker, a senior tailback, added a 12-yard run in the closing seconds to set the score. He finished with 177 yards on 17 carries.
Both teams’ powerful offenses struggled during a scoreless first quarter. Fairland (4-4 overall, 2-3 OVC) turned the ball over on downs, then quarterback Max Ward threw an interception. Portsmouth (7-1, 4-1) didn’t convert either time, however, fumbling the ball away to kill a drive and throwing an interception of its own to stall another potential threat.
The second Trojans turnover set up Michael Stitt’s 32-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead. Stitt, a speedy senior tailback, had been hindered by an ankle injury the last two games, but appeared full speed Friday.
Portsmouth tied it on Parker’s 50-yard touchdown dash with 5:01 left until halftime, but as did Fairland earlier, missed the extra point.
Fairland threatened late in the second period, but Ward again was intercepted in the closing seconds, sending the teams to the locker room tied at 6-6 to the surprise of many fans expecting a shootout.
Nothing much changed in the third quarter as each team turned the ball over on downs, with Fairland doing so twice, once just inside the Trojans’ 20 with 1:30 left in the period.
Fairland again drove deep into Portsmouth territory with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter, but this time converted as Tevin Taylor scored on a 4-yard run. The Dragons failed on the two-point conversion play, however, and led 12-6.
Portsmouth responded quickly, as less than one minute later Parker raced 31 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans this time made the extra point to lead 13-12.
Fairland turned the ball over on downs with 3:13 to play and Portsmouth drove for the night’s final score.
Portsmouth held Fairland to 137 total yards and gained 215. The Trojans were hurt by four fumbles, all of which the Dragons recovered. Fairland didn’t fumble, but threw three interceptions.
The victory keeps Portsmouth’s OVC and playoff hopes alive heading into next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game with South Point (1-7). The Trojans end the regular season Nov. 1 at Ironton, which plays at Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle for the league lead.
The loss likely eliminates Fairland from playoff contention. The Dragons play at Coal Grove at 7 p.m. Friday before ending the regular season at home No. 1 vs. archrival Chesapeake.
FAIRLAND 0 6 0 6—12
PORTSMOUTH 0 6 0 14—20
F — Stitt 32 run (kick failed)
P — Parker 50 run (kick failed)
F — Taylor 4 run (run failed)
P — Parker 31 run (Roe good)
P — Parker 12 run (Roe good)