PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Senior tailback Talyn Parker became the leading rusher in Portsmouth High School football history Friday night in helping the Trojans (5-1 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 28-13 victory over Coal Grove.
Parker broke loose on a 75-yard touchdown run with 5:20 left in the game to push his total over the 5,572-yard mark set by his dad Jo Jo Parker in 2002.
The Trojans took a 7-0 lead when Drew Roe hit Parker with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 left in the first quarter, but the Hornets tied it on a 5-yard TD run by Austin Stapleton with 3:07 remaining in the period.
Portsmouth regained the lead on a 25-yard scoring strike from Roe to Bryce Wallace with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. The Trojans then used a goal line stand to prevent Coal Grove from tying it just before halftime.
Roe hit Wallace with a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter to make it 21-7, only to see Coal Grove’s Cory Borders race 51 yards for a touchdown 1:39 later to make it 21-13. Parker’s record-breaking run set the score.
Roe finished 12 for 17 for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
SYMMES VALLEY 7, GREEN 0: Josh Ferguson scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to give the Vikings a triumph over the Bobcats in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Green (3-3) had the ball at the Symmes Valley 9-yard line late, but Luke Leith intercepted a pass to secure the victory. Ethan Patterson ran for 72 yards on nine attempts for the Vikings (5-1).
ASHLAND 26, RACELAND 0: The Tomcats ran for 333 yards and held the Rams (3-3) to 167 total yards in a triumph at Putnam Stadium.
Blake Hester’s 55-yard TD run at 10:13 of the first quarter gave Ashland (5-1) all the points it needed. Hester later added an 87-yard touchdown jaunt. Keontae Pittman scored on runs of 69 and 29 yards.
BLUEFIELD 49, POINT PLEASANT 14: Carson Deeb completed 14 of 19 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Beavers (4-1) past the Big Blacks (1-2).
Jacorian Green caught 118 yards worth of passes and scored twice.
EASTERN-MEIGS 54, WAHAMA 18: The Eagles (4-2 overall, 2-2 Tri-Valley Conference) scored on their first six possessions in a rout of the White Falcons (2-4, 2-3) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Blake Newland ran 11 times for 161 yards for Eastern-Meigs. Brayden Davenport completed 9 of 18 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions, for Wahama.
SOUTHERN 39, SOUTH GALLIA 14: The Tornadoes (5-1 overall, 4-1 TVC) scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Rebels (1-5, 1-4) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Trey McNickle ran 19 times for 121 yards and caught two passes for 53 yards for Southern. Gage Shuler completed 10 of 18 passes for 156 yards. Kyle Northup led South Gallia with 181 yards rushing on 25 carries.
WELLSTON 42, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Rockets (5-1 overall, 2-0 TVC) held the Raiders to 57 yards in rolling to a victory at home.
Rylan Mollihan ran for 94 of Wellston’s 335 yards and scored two touchdowns.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 42, MEIGS 7: Ohio University commit Keegan Wilburn ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries to lead the Buckeyes (4-2 overall, 2-0 TVC) over the visiting Marauders (1-5, 0-3). Mikey Seel completed 12 of 20 passes for 194 yards. Brandon Phillips caught seven passes for 100 yards.