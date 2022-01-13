PARKERSBURG -- A side effect of COVID-19 -- rust.
Cabell Midland's girls basketball team played for the first time since Dec. 30 on Wednesday and struggled in a 64-49 loss to Parkersburg. The Big Reds, ranked 10th in Class AAAA, took a 31-24 lead into halftime and improved to 5-4.
Kisten Roberts led Parkersburg with 15 points. Trinity Balog scored 14. Brilynn Florence and London Hood chipped in 10 each. Jazmyn Wheeler paced the Knights (6-3), who went 5 for 20 on 3-point shots and 0 for 7 on free throws, with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Aldridge scored 10.
CABELL MIDLAND 13 11 13 12 -- 49: Wheeler 23, Aldridge 10, Potter 65, R. Allie 6, J. Allie 2, Graves 2, Parsons 0, Taylor 0.
PARKERSBURG 15 15 12 21 -- 64: Balog 14, Roberts 15, Harvey 4, Florence 10, Hood 10, Hilling 5, McHale 6.
RUSSELL 55, LEWIS COUNTY 22: Shaelyn Steele scored 17 points, issued eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds as the Red Devils (13-2) clobbered the Lions. Bella Quinn scored 14 points. Sarah Weddington led Lewis County (6-7) with 10 points.
"Our girls had another great district win," Russell coach Mandy Layne said. "It was another great defensive effort."
TOLSIA 57, GRACE CHRISTIAN 32: The Rebels (8-1) used a 21-1 spurt to roll by the Soldiers. Kerigan Salmons scored 19 for Tolsia. Lyndsey Castle scored 11 and Brooklyn Evans 10.
RIPLEY 62, POINT PLEASANT 22: The Vikings (8-3) didn't allow a point in the first quarter on their way to a win over the Big Blacks. McKennan Hall led Ripley with 17 points. Sophie Nichols scored 16 and Erin Ryan 13. Brooke Warner scored eight for Point Pleasant.
Boys basketball
BUFFALO 60, WAYNE 48: Ian Thompson scored 16 points, Bradley Harris 14 and Caleb Nutter 13 as the Bison (4-6) beat the Pioneers. Ike Meddings scored 12 and Ryan Maynard 10 for Wayne.
SISSONVILLE 49, LINCOLN COUNTY 47: Tanner Griffith scored 13 and Jake Wiseman 10 in the Indians' triumph over the Panthers. Jackson Sanders led Lincoln County (3-4) with 19 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 62, ROCK HILL 30: The Blue Devils made 29 of 50 shots in beating the Redmen in Centenary, Ohio. Isaac Clary scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Gallia Academy (8-3 overall, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenyon Franklin scored 13 points and Zane Loveday 10. Owen Hankins led Rock Hill (5-5, 2-4) with 14 points.
PORTSMOUTH 68, COAL GROVE 57: Kenny Sanderlin scored 15 points and Dariyonne Bryant 22 as the visiting Trojans (4-6 overall, 1-6 OVC) topped the Hornets. Owen Johnson scored 15 for Coal Grove.
POINT PLEASANT 58, SOUTHERN 51: Freshman Grant Barton scored 28 points to pace the Big Blacks (4-5) over the Tornadoes (4-10) in Racine, Ohio. Peyton Murphy scored 15 for Point Pleasant. Lincoln Rose scored 13 points and snatched 12 rebounds for Southern.
ST. MARYS 64, WAHAMA 55: Grant Barnhart scored 30 points to help the host Blue Devils (8-0) beat the White Falcons. Bryce Zuspan and Harrison Panko-Shields each scored 14 for Wahama (4-3).
MINFORD 54, WHEELERSBURG 37: Freshman Myles Montgomery scored 24 points in the Falcons' road win over the Pirates. Trenton Zimmerman scored 20. Cooper McKenzie paced Wheelersburg with 10 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: The Spring Valley at Huntington girls basketball game was rescheduled to a 5 p.m. tipoff Friday. It originally was slated for 7 p.m.
Several basketball games on Friday were postponed, including Cabell Midland at South Charleston to Feb. 15. Coal Grove at Rock Hill girls to Feb. 2; and Bracken County at Ashland boys to Feb. 17.
Fairland also announced makeup dates for three contests -- the Dragons girls at Coal Grove Jan. 31, the boys vs. Ironton Jan. 29 and at Rock Hill Feb. 1. Fairland's Tri-State Hoops Showdown Saturday also has experienced some alterations: Wellston plays Rock Hill at noon; Parkersburg South replaced Berne Union to play Portsmouth Notre Dame at 1:45 p.m.; Alexander takes on Coal Grove at 3:30 p.m.; Trimble takes on Greenup County, which replaced Portsmouth West, at 5:15 p.m.; and Peebles plays Fairland at 7 p.m.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.