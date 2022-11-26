The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HurriSouth

Parkersburg South’s Triston Walker (3) chases down Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi in South’s Class AAA semifinal win Saturday in Parkersburg.

 KERRY PATRICK | Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South has gotten the reputation as an offensive machine for cranking out 50-plus points most weeks. But the Patriots can also play some pretty mean defense, too.

Quarterback Robert Shockey accounted for five touchdowns Saturday afternoon and South’s defense turned up the heat on Hurricane, leading to a convincing 58-27 victory at Erickson All-Sports Facility in the Class AAA playoff semifinals.

