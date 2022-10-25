Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (12) attempts to take possession from Parkersburg South's Erin Riesbeck (19) in a Class AAA, Region IV girls soccer match on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Hurricane High School.
Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (12) attempts to take possession from Parkersburg South's Erin Riesbeck (19) in a Class AAA, Region IV girls soccer match on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Hurricane High School.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Parkersburg South dominated the girls Class AAA, Region IV soccer championship Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Cabell Midland.
The win by the Patriots dethroned the Knights, who captured the 2021 region championship, with a stifling defense that limited Cabell Midland to three shots and only two on goal.
Parkersburg South head coach Ron Bucholtz praised his team’s defensive effort that controlled the ball for much of the contest and rarely let Cabell Midland penetrate upfield.
“Shout out to No. 5 Brianna Benear,” Bucholtz said. “She really made some good decisions on the right wing that helped us control the field.”
Parkersburg South (18-4-0) turned its control of the field into offensive opportunities and did so early in the game.
Sophomore Regan Shockey scored 38 seconds into the match to put the Patriots ahead 1-0. Shockey scored on a deflected shot from teammate Ava Barton that hit off the cross bar.
The Patriots’ lead stood until the 29th minute when junior Riley Shockey scored on a cross from Barton to extend the lead to 2-0, a margin that Parkersburg South took to halftime.
Riley Shockey picked up a second goal in the 46th minute. The unassisted goal came off another Patriots shot deflected off the cross bar. This time the ball landed at Shockey’s feet for an easy chip shot.
Cabell Midland (11-11-0) pulled star senior center back Olivia Charles after the third goal. Charles’ appearance in the game was in doubt before the game due to an injury.
The contest was the final one for Charles and eight other Cabell Midland seniors.
“I could talk about Olivia forever,” Knights head coach Andy Wilson said. “She was injured before the game started tonight and we had to pull her there in the second half.”
The 2023 Knights squad will be the first in seven years, Wilson said, that didn’t feature Olivia or sister Emilee Charles, a former West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
Adrienne Altizer made it 4-0 on an unassisted goal that deflected off a Cabell Midland defender at 50:35.
The win moved Parkersburg South into the state tournament that will begin Nov. 4 in Beckley. Bucholtz said he will learn on Wednesday who his team will face.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 0 — 0
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 2 2 — 4
PS — Re. Shockey unassisted, :38.
PS — Ri. Shockey (Barton), 29:39.
PS — Ri. Shockey unassisted, 46:39.
PS — Altizer unassisted, 50:35.
Shots: CM 2, PS 12. Saves: CM 4 (Osburn 2, Moore 2), PS 2 (Owens). Corner kicks: CM 2, PS 6.
