No. 3 seed Parkersburg South used a 20-7 second quarter to separate and run away from No. 6 Wheeling Park for a 72-46 Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal win Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The victory sent Parkersburg South to the semifinals at 9 p.m. Friday, where the Patriots will face off against No. 2 Jefferson. The Cougars defeated No. 7 Cabell Midland 73-72 in another quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon.
South hit 9 of 20 3-pointers in the win on Thursday, highlighted by a 5-for-10 performance from Jackson Smith, who shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Ashton Mooney with 17 points each.
Defensively, Parkersburg South held Wheeling Park to just 30.6% shooting (19 for 62). Cyrus Traugh added 14 more points for South.
Aiden Davis led Wheeling Park with 16 points.
No. 1 Morgantown 71, No. 8 Musselman 33: The Mohigans kept their perfect record against in-state competition intact in emphatic fashion, building a 26-6 first-quarter lead and cruising to a quarterfinal win.
The win sent Morgantown into the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday’s late AAAA semifinal between No. 4 South Charleston and No. 5 George Washington.
The Mohigans (21-4) scored the game’s first 16 points and never looked back, suffocating the Applemen (14-11) to the tune of 27.1% shooting and 16 turnovers. Brooks Gage led Morgantown with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds and seven steals and also went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. Alec Poland was next with 14 points, followed by Sha-Ron Young with 11 and Cam Danser with 10.
Musselman went without a double-figure scorer with Jordan Holmes and Troy Woolaston each scoring eight points.
Class A
No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian 48, No. 3 Tucker County 40: The Crusaders (7-20) shot just short of 50% (20 for 41) to overcome a 32-20 rebounding deficiency in holding off the Mountain Lions for a semifnal win. The victory propelled GBC to Saturday’s championship game scheduled for 10 a.m. against the winner of No. 1 James Monroe and No. 4 St. Joseph. The Mavericks and the Irish were slated to play after press time on Thursday evening.
The Crusaders were stripped of 12 wins by the WVSSAC after four of their players were ruled ineligible but now sit one game from a state championship anyway. That’s thanks largely to a balanced, albeit shallow lineup, that proved beneficial again on Thursday as five of the Crusaders’ six participants hit a 3-pointer apiece. Kendrick Wilson finished with 14 points to lead GBC with Kaden Smallwood adding 13. The Crusaders outscored Tucker 19-4 off of turnovers.
Ashton Lycliter led Tucker County (24-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Class AAA, late Wednesday
No. 4 Wheeling Central 73, No. 5 Grafton 63: Wheeling Central used a big second half to defeat Grafton in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Maroon Knights trailed 32-26 at halftime, cut the deficit down to two after the third quarter and outscored Grafton 30-18 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Wheeling Central (21-3) advances to the semifinals, where the Maroon Knights will play top seed Shady Spring Friday at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Quinton Burlenski tallied 22 points, including a perfect 5 for five from 3-point range, for Wheeling Central. Michael Toepfer added a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds).
For Grafton (18-8), Ryan Maier scored 21 points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds. Tanner Moats added 15 points and Kaden Delaney chipped in 11.