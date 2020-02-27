HUNTINGTON — Few surprises should come from the field of the 73rd West Virginia State High School Wrestling tournament that takes to the mat beginning at 6:30 Thursday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The three-day event will feature one round on Thursday’s opening day followed by two sessions each on Friday and Saturday. The championship round will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Locally, Huntington High will be favored to win the Class AAA 106-pound weight class Jaishawn Lyles, the Region IV champion currently holding the spot in the wvmat.com’s top 10 in that class. A.J. Dempsey, a junior won the 170-pound Region IV title for the Highlanders and holds the No. 2 spot in the state behind senior Jake Smithson of Buckhannon-Upshur.
Cabell Midland had a surprise finish in the regionals in the 113-pound weight class as freshman Matthew Bartley won the title and is currently ranked No. 4 in that weight class.
Eian Harper, ranked No. 6 in the 126-pound class, is Spring Valley’s top-ranked wrestler and the senior will be pursuing a state title before he graduates. Harper is one of three wrestlers head coach Chris Miles is sending to the tournament.
Cabell Midland leads that field with nine wrestlers qualifying for spots in the 14 weight classes. Huntington will be sending eight wrestlers, tied with Hurricane.
From the Kanawha Valley, Riverside’s Austin Chapman is favored to win the state title in the 285-pound or heavyweight class. Chapman won that weight class at the WSAZ Invitational in January with a larger field and taking on grapplers from other states too.
Team titles, however, will likely fall to the champions from 2019 with Parkersburg South likely to win Class AAA, Point Pleasant Class AA and Greenbrier West claiming Class A.
For the Patriots, it will be looking to haul in its fifth consecutive Class AAA team state championship and ninth in the last 11 years.
Point Pleasant posted 320.5 team points at the all-classes WSAZ event and followed that up with 359.04 points in the Class AA/A, Region IV tournament.
There the Big Blacks took won championships in 12 of the 14 weight classes. The only two weight classes it did not win, the 220 and 285-pounds, Point Pleasant finished in second place.
Greenbrier West won the state championship in 2019 and should repeat as champion in 2020.
Thursday’s opening session will feature 224 matches on eight mats in the arena.
General admission tickets to the event are $8 for adults, $7 for students while book tickets for adults for all the matches are $40. Students may purchase book tickets for $35.