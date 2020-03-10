PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A 13-0 run to open the second half along with a 14-2 spurt in the fourth quarter proved to be enough Tuesday night for Parkersburg South as the Patriots handed Spring Valley a 59-53 setback in a Class AAA Region IV co-final inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center.
Jake Hogsett, a junior averaging 5.5 points a game, came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points with 11 coming in the final eight minutes.
Malaki Sylvia scored nine of his 18 points in the third quarter as Spring Valley’s 29-23 halftime lead turned into a 36-29 deficit at 2:32 of the third after Patriot Zach Seese blocked C.J. Meredith, and Hogsett converted a layup.
The Timberwolves (12-13) of head coach Cory Maynard finished the quarter on an 8-2 run to make it 38-37 entering the final eight minutes. Brock Booth, who had a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the visitors to a 17-10 lead after one, knocked down a trey as too did Meredith, who tipped in a shot from an inbound pass just before the buzzer.
Chase Maynard’s foul shot early in the fourth tied it at 40, but Hogsett canned a triple from a Cam Marks inbound pass with 6:04 left to give South a lead it never surrendered. After a Hogsett steal and lay-in, he took a charge on David Livingston and then Dylan Day beat Meredith off the dribble for a lay-in and a 47-40 cushion.
PSHS, which advanced to the state tournament for the eighth straight year and will play as the No. 7 seed versus second-seeded Martinsburg at 11:15 a.m. next Wednesday in Charleston, moved ahead 54-42 with just 1:55 left after a Sylvia putback and two more buckets by Day. Corbin Page, who had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds, had a putback for the lone deuce during the Patriots’ 14-2 run.
Down but not out, SVHS took advantage of the hosts missing two front ends of the 1-and-1 and managed to put together a 9-0 run that was capped by a Maynard triple with 57 ticks remaining. However, Hogsett canned four charity stripe tosses in the final 35 seconds and the final bucket by the Timberwolves was a tip-in with 8.6 seconds left by Meredith, who tied Hogsett for game-high scoring honors.
“It’s such an amazing feeling to go eight years in a row like we are right now,” Hogsett said. “This group of seniors, they are the hardest working group of seniors I’ve had.
“Before the game I told them I was going to give it my all tonight for them. We all played so hard and we deserved it.”
Spring Valley was 10 of 25 in the first half and shot 9 of 25 after the break, but the Timberwolves had nine second-half turnovers after having just three in the first half.
“The third quarter killed us,” admitted coach Maynard of his squad getting outscored 15-8. “They came out and got more physical with us in the third quarter and really that was the difference in the game.
“They came out and got up in us and took the ball away from us out of our hands three or four times. We didn’t get much going offensively in the second half until we went on that little run there. Give Parkersburg (South) credit. They came out and did what they needed to second half.”
Spring Valley joins a growing list of teams leaving the ROAC with a postseason loss. The victory for first-year head coach Brett Rector was Parkersburg South’s 23rd straight postseason triumph inside the ROAC. The last defeat at home in the postseason came on March 1, 2001, versus rival Parkersburg.
“We didn’t play well at all in the first half, maybe one of our worst halves we’ve played all year,” said the coach. “The good thing was we were only down six. The second half we were the tougher team and they were in the first half, for sure.
“I’m just proud of our guys. I’m just proud of these eight seniors. I told them I wanted it for them so bad. I told them if they win tonight you give yourself an opportunity to go hang a banner. You never know what can happen in Charleston.”
Booth finished with 14 points. Meredith added five boards, three steals and a block.
Day, who along with Hogsett was assigned to try to slow Meredith, scored all six of his points in the fourth.
“Our main game plan was to shut him down,” Day said. “We held him to under 20 points and he’s been averaging 25 all year so that was a big win for us. We were in his face all night.”
That also included the likes of Sylvia, Jeff Tucker and Seese, who finished with five points as many boards and two blocks.
“Our defense was so much better,” Seese said of the effort as opposed to South’s 74-58 road win versus SVHS three days after Christmas. “We shut down Meredith a lot. Dylan was going crazy at him.”
Sylvia missed a double-double by one rebound and fellow senior Nathan Currey opened the game with a 3 and finished with seven markers and six rebounds.
“I think going into this game we just had to stay focused,” Sylvia admitted. “We know as a team how good we are and how good we can be later down the road. It’s March, what can I say?
“March is always like that, every March. That’s what I love about this month, my favorite month of the year. It’s sad that this is my last home game, but I’m happy with the ‘W’ and the net, four for four.”
The Patriots will carry a 16-8 record into the state quarterfinals and coach Rector understands things only get more difficult from here, but his team got the win they needed.
“He was phenomenal,” Rector said of Hogsett. “For me as a head coach it was his defense and C.J. Meredith is one of the best players in the state. That guy, MSAC Player of the Year, 25 points a game.
“We put a few new wrinkles in defensively and they really picked it up well, but it all started with Dylan and Jake being all over him for 32 minutes.”
SPRING VALLEY 17 12 8 16 — 53: Maynard 2 1-2 5, Booth 4 2-2 14, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Meredith 7 4-4 19, Page 3 2-2 8, Turner 0 0-0 0, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Livingston 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 9-10 53.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 10 13 15 21 — 59: Sylvia 7 3-7 18, Marks 0 2-5 2, Day 3 0-0 6, Currey 3 0-0 7, Tucker 0 0-0 0, Hogsett 7 4-5 19, Mooney 0 2-2 2, Seese 2 0-2 5. Totals: 22 11-21 59.